Professor Town Named Best Academic Job Application Expert in North America for 2025

Haaris Mian, founder of Professor Town, has officially launched a set of specialized services designed to help aspiring academics successfully navigate the competitive job market for faculty positions. With nearly a decade of experience in academia and serving on hiring committees, Mian’s new platform offers tailored assistance in areas such as CV building, cover letter crafting, job talk preparation, campus visit strategies, teaching statement, research statement, and DEI statement assistance.

“Many aspiring academics face significant challenges in securing faculty positions, and much of that comes from a lack of understanding about how to present themselves effectively in the hiring process,” said Haaris Mian, founder of Professor Town. “Through Professor Town, we aim to remove the mystery surrounding academic job applications and provide candidates with the practical tools they need to succeed.”

A New Resource for Aspiring Professors

As academia becomes increasingly competitive on a global scale, Professor Town offers a unique solution for candidates looking to stand out. Mian’s platform is the first of its kind to focus exclusively on the academic hiring process, providing real, actionable advice from someone with insider experience.

“Professor Town is built on years of experience, both in the classroom and on hiring committees. The platform provides the guidance that I wish had been available when I was starting out,” Mian continued. “It’s all about giving candidates the support they need to showcase their skills and qualifications in the best possible light.”

Focused, Insider Advice for Academic Success

What sets Professor Town apart is Mian’s insider knowledge of the academic job market. Having been both a professor and a member of multiple hiring committees, Mian is uniquely positioned to offer advice that is informed by real-world hiring practices. Unlike general career coaching platforms, Professor Town specifically caters to the needs of aspiring academics, giving them targeted support tailored to the hiring processes they will encounter.

“We’re not just providing templates or generic advice. We’re offering personalized coaching based on years of direct experience. Each academic hiring process is unique, and Professor Town helps candidates make the right impression from start to finish,” said Mian.

Demystifying the Academic Hiring Process

For many candidates, the academic job search is shrouded in mystery. With numerous components, job talks, campus visits, seminars, and interviews, it can be overwhelming to know what works and what doesn’t. Professor Town simplifies this process by breaking it down into clear, manageable steps.

The platform focuses on areas like resume refinement, crafting compelling cover letters, mastering job talks, and ensuring effective campus visits. This comprehensive approach ensures that candidates are fully prepared at each stage of the application process, greatly improving their chances of success.

Helping Aspiring Academics Stand Out

Mian founded Professor Town with the mission to level the playing field for all aspiring professors. His experience has shown him that many candidates are equally qualified but fall short due to a lack of understanding of the subtleties involved in the academic hiring process.

“Too often, aspiring academics don’t know how to properly communicate their strengths. We help them present themselves as the ideal candidate in the eyes of hiring committees,” said Mian. “With Professor Town, we’re not just coaching applicants, we’re giving them the confidence they need to thrive in a competitive academic environment.”

Award Recognition: Professor Town Named Best Academic Job Application Expert in North America for 2025

Professor Town has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Academic Job Application Expert in North America for 2025 by Best of Best Review. This honor underscores the company’s exceptional role in shaping the future of aspiring professors by equipping them with the essential skills and insights needed to succeed in the competitive academic hiring process.

The award highlights the personalized, hands-on coaching provided by Haaris Mian and his team, which has helped numerous candidates land faculty positions. This recognition solidifies Professor Town’s reputation as the go-to resource for academic job seekers and sets a new standard for excellence in academic job preparation.

About Professor Town

Professor Town was founded by Haaris Mian, an experienced professor and hiring committee member with nearly a decade of expertise in the academic field. The platform provides aspiring professors with tailored job preparation services, including assistance with resumes, cover letters, job talks, seminar presentations, and campus visits. Professor Town focuses exclusively on the academic job market, offering insider advice and strategies to help candidates secure faculty positions.

Media Contact:

Haaris Mian

Founder, Professor Town

Email: hello@professortown.com

Website

Youtube

Instagram

TikTok