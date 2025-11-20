COLLECTIVE SME Co-Produces Exclusive Showcase Event with Fulham FC at New Fulham Pier

COLLECTIVE SME Hosts Exclusive Showcase Event at Fulham Pier in London

COLLECTIVE SME, a growing global leader in Sports and Entertainment events, co-produced a standout showcase event with Fulham FC at the new Fulham Pier, located at Craven Cottage in London. The event was held on October 28, and introduced the luxury hospitality community to this exciting new addition to the renowned football stadium. With an atmosphere that blends the elegance of a five-star hotel with the energy of Premier League football, Fulham Pier offers a truly exceptional space for corporate and luxury events.

The event, attended by a curated group of hospitality leaders and brand partners, highlighted Fulham Pier’s cutting-edge hospitality offerings. Guests enjoyed exclusive tours of the space, a Q&A session hosted by Fred Huther, Founder and Managing Partner of COLLECTIVE SME, alongside Fulham FC’s Commercial Director Jimmy Ord, and networking opportunities with cocktails, canapés, and bowl items prepared by the culinary team.

Introducing Fulham Pier: A Game-Changer in Football Hospitality

The event was an introduction of both COLLECTIVE SME and Fulham Pier to the London hospitality community. Fulham Pier, situated within Craven Cottage, offers a world-class venue that pushes the boundaries of sports and luxury hospitality. With a design that mirrors the ambiance of a five-star hotel, the space stands as a true differentiator in the football hospitality world. Guests were impressed by the sophisticated and versatile venue, which provides a stunning backdrop for high-end corporate events, exclusive gatherings, and intimate VIP experiences.

“We were thrilled to co-produce this event and bring attention to the remarkable Fulham Pier,” said Fred Huther, Founder and Managing Partner of COLLECTIVE SME. “It’s not every day that you get to showcase such an exceptional venue, and our goal was to introduce both COLLECTIVE and Fulham Pier to the London hospitality scene in a way that truly captured the unique offering of this space. We were proud to be part of the first step in establishing Fulham Pier as a top destination for luxury events.”

An Exclusive Event for Luxury Hospitality Leaders

The event itself was carefully crafted to offer a refined, networking-driven experience for an exclusive guest list of industry leaders and brand partners. Attendees had the opportunity to take guided tours of the Fulham Pier space, experiencing firsthand the incredible views, design elements, and flexibility the venue offers for a range of events. From corporate dinners to large-scale events, Fulham Pier has quickly positioned itself as a prime venue for luxury hospitality.



The Q&A session, moderated by Fred Huther, allowed attendees to hear directly from Jimmy Ord, Fulham FC’s Commercial Director, about the vision behind Fulham Pier and its role in transforming the landscape of football hospitality. The conversation also provided valuable insights into how the space aligns with Fulham FC’s commitment to offering premier experiences for their most valued partners and clients.

The event was capped off with networking opportunities in the venue’s stylish spaces, where guests enjoyed expertly curated cocktails, canapés, and bowl items prepared by the culinary team. This networking segment was designed to foster new relationships and collaborations within the hospitality and luxury brand community.

COLLECTIVE SME: A Global Leader in Event Production and Management

COLLECTIVE SME continues to establish itself as a leader in the event production space, combining creativity, strategic planning, and top-tier execution to deliver memorable experiences for global brands. The partnership with Fulham FC on this exclusive showcase event is just one example of how COLLECTIVE SME brings world-class events to life, from concept development to flawless execution.

“Our focus is always on creating experiences that leave a lasting impression,” said Fred Huther. “We are excited to continue working with visionary partners like Fulham FC and play a key role in the continued evolution of hospitality within the sports and luxury sectors.”

About COLLECTIVE SME

COLLECTIVE SME is a global event planning and management company that brings together a team of industry leaders to deliver high-quality, innovative events for partners across North America, Europe, and Asia. Offering services from creative development and event planning to turnkey execution, COLLECTIVE SME ensures that every event is executed with precision, creativity, and a commitment to excellence. The company specializes in producing events for luxury brands, sports teams, and global corporations, providing bespoke solutions that elevate the event experience.

