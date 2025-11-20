DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Europe Latest Newsbreak Politics

Dutch Government Halts Intervention in Chinese-Owned Chipmaker Nexperia After Talks With Beijing

ByJolyen

Nov 20, 2025

Dutch Government Halts Intervention in Chinese-Owned Chipmaker Nexperia After Talks With Beijing

Intervention Suspended Following Diplomatic Discussions
The Dutch government has suspended its intervention in Nexperia, the Chinese-owned chipmaker based in the Netherlands, after what it described as “constructive talks” with Beijing. The move marks a pause in a months-long dispute triggered by concerns over semiconductor supply and alleged governance issues at the company.

Beijing Welcomes Decision Amid Easing Trade Tensions
China welcomed the reversal, calling it a “first step in the right direction” toward resolving the broader dispute. Tensions had escalated after The Hague acted under the Goods Availability Act in September, prompting Beijing to block exports of Nexperia chips—components widely used in cars and electronic devices.

Concerns Over Semiconductor Supply Sparked Initial Action
The Dutch government originally intervened due to “serious governance shortcomings” and fears that Europe’s access to basic chips could be disrupted. Shortages of Nexperia’s components, which are critical to the automotive sector, threatened global supply chains. Economic affairs minister Vincent Karremans said it was appropriate to suspend action while further discussions with China continue.

Mismanagement Allegations and Leadership Turmoil
Authorities cited concerns stemming from actions attributed to Nexperia’s now-removed CEO, Zhang Xuezheng, including the alleged improper transfer of assets, technology, and funds to a foreign entity. A Dutch court ordered Zhang’s removal in October for alleged mismanagement. The government’s initial decision aimed to prevent scenarios where chips might become unavailable during emergencies.

Background: Global Scrutiny of Wingtech and Nexperia
Wingtech, Nexperia’s parent company, was added to the US government’s entity list last year, restricting access to American-made goods without special approval. In the UK, Nexperia was previously ordered to divest its Newport chip plant over national security concerns, though it still owns a facility in Stockport.

Beijing Says Reversal Is Not Enough
China’s response acknowledged the suspension but argued that the “erroneous ruling” stripping Wingtech of control over Nexperia remains a major obstacle. Wingtech said it would continue to fight the decision and “strongly” rejected allegations against its chief executive, saying no evidence has been provided.

Wingtech Calls for Full Withdrawal of Dutch Support for Court Case
A Wingtech spokesperson urged the Dutch government to formally withdraw its support for the legal proceedings, arguing they undermine Nexperia’s stability and Europe’s semiconductor security—ironically the same rationale previously used by The Hague to justify intervention.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Spotify’s new features let listeners explore the people and stories behind their favorite music
Nov 20, 2025 Jolyen
UK Inflation Falls to 3.6% as Energy and Hotel Costs Ease
Nov 20, 2025 Jolyen
Instagram Begins Shutting Down Australian Teen Accounts Ahead of Nationwide Under-16 Social Media Ban
Nov 20, 2025 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801