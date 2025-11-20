Chinese Open-Source Power Shines on the Global Stage: Highgo Database and IvorySQL Open-Source Database Community Make a Splash at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

From October 13 to 17, 2025, one of the world’s most influential technology events—GITEX GLOBAL 2025—was held at the Dubai World Trade Center. Under the theme “AI Everywhere,” the exhibition brought together over 6,800 tech companies and 2,000 startups from more than 180 countries, focusing on cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 6G communication, and sustainable technology. The event explored how intelligent technologies empower government governance, business operations, and public services, driving global digital transformation and innovation growth.

Highgo Database made a prominent appearance at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, showcasing its open-source product, the IvorySQL Open-Source Database. The team engaged with global tech enthusiasts and industry experts to explore the future of database technologies and innovations.

As the global wave of digitalization and intelligence accelerates, Highgo, a leading Chinese firm in database sector, has remained steadfast in its commitment to open-source community. With the mission of “Linking the world through open-source,” Highgo actively contributes to the core development of PostgreSQL, while also playing an instrumental role in organizing and supporting the PostgreSQL open-source community. To date, Highgo has submitted over 1.5 million lines of code to the PostgreSQL community, published more than 100 technical articles, and contributed over 800 patches and bug fixes, providing strong support for the continued growth of the PostgreSQL ecosystem.

Building on the global open-source PostgreSQL technology foundation, Highgo has successfully developed a series of database products and founded the IvorySQL open-source database community. IvorySQL aligns closely with international community technology trends, ensuring rapid version iterations and synchronization with the latest PostgreSQL kernel versions. It also ensures compatibility with a wide range of PostgreSQL tools and extensions. Featuring a dual-parser architecture, IvorySQL is 100% compatible with native PostgreSQL and offers customized tool services tailored to user needs. The product also provides comprehensive Oracle compatibility, excelling in SQL and PL/SQL compatibility, offering enterprises an efficient, stable, and flexible database solution.

The Middle East is a crucial region for the “Belt and Road” initiative. With its open economic policies and favorable financial environment, it has become a key market for Chinese tech companies to expand internationally. Highgo Database’s participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2025 marks a pivotal step in its strategy to enter the Middle Eastern market and advance its internationalization efforts. Throughout the exhibition, Highgo’s team engaged in in-depth discussions with global tech professionals and industry experts, sharing insights on cutting-edge database technologies and open-source ecosystem development, while showcasing an integrated “technology output + industry application + service support” ecosystem for global expansion. This highlighted the company’s comprehensive strength in database technologies.

In recent years, Highgo has continuously enhanced product performance and service quality, laying a solid foundation for expanding its international market presence. With the successful conclusion of GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Highgo’s internationalization journey has entered a new stage. Looking ahead, Highgo will further increase its investment in research and development, deepen global open-source ecosystem collaborations, and drive innovative applications and high-quality development of database technologies across a broader range of industries, contributing to global digital transformation with the power of Chinese innovation.