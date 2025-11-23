Luba Sasowski Recognized for Leading Ethical Innovation in Skincare Through Bryght

Luba Sasowski, Founder and CEO of Bryght Skincare, continues to shape the global skincare industry through innovation rooted in transparency, clean formulations, and inclusivity. Her leadership reflects a mission to empower individuals with products that support confidence and promote safe, ethical approaches to skincare.

A Career Built on Vision and Experience

Raised by immigrant parents in a small Canadian town, Sasowski developed an early appreciation for hard work and resilience. Her passion for beauty and wellness led her into the retail beauty industry, where she advanced into national leadership roles. After years of experience, she founded WAX Hair Removal Bar, which expanded across Canada and the United States and became known for professional skin treatments and client-focused care.

Her work in professional skincare revealed a clear consumer need for gentle and effective solutions for hyperpigmentation, especially in sensitive areas. This insight led to the development of Bryght Skincare, a brand centered on natural brightening treatments backed by scientific research.

Ethical, Clean, and Effective Skincare

Bryght’s product line integrates plant-based ingredients with advanced cosmetic science. All formulations are vegan, cruelty-free, and free from parabens, silicones, hydroquinone, mercury, and artificial fragrances.

Key products include:

Prep Cleanser – A gentle cleanser designed to enhance absorption and prepare the skin for treatment.

– A gentle cleanser designed to enhance absorption and prepare the skin for treatment. Treat Gel – A lightweight gel suitable for the face and body, formulated to improve the appearance of uneven tone and discoloration.

– A lightweight gel suitable for the face and body, formulated to improve the appearance of uneven tone and discoloration. Anal Bleaching Kit – A dermatologist-tested brightening system designed for sensitive skin, offering a natural option for addressing discoloration in intimate areas.

– A dermatologist-tested brightening system designed for sensitive skin, offering a natural option for addressing discoloration in intimate areas. BLOC SPF 50 – A mineral sunscreen providing non-nano, reef-safe protection with a comfortable finish.

– A mineral sunscreen providing non-nano, reef-safe protection with a comfortable finish. SWEAT All Over Deodorant – A multitasking cream developed to reduce sweat and odor while supporting brighter skin.

– A multitasking cream developed to reduce sweat and odor while supporting brighter skin. Hype Lyght – A microcurrent device featuring green LED technology for enhanced radiance and tone.

Each product reflects Bryght’s commitment to clear labeling, ethical sourcing, and science-supported results.

A Mission Focused on Education and Confidence

In addition to product development, Bryght emphasizes consumer education and inclusive conversations around intimate skincare. Sasowski leads a team dedicated to promoting comfort, confidence, and informed self-care practices.

About Bryght Skincare

Bryght Skincare is an international skincare brand specializing in natural brightening solutions designed for all skin types, including sensitive and intimate areas. Founded by Luba Sasowski, the brand is committed to ethical formulations, scientific integrity, and transparent skincare innovation.

For more information, visit: https://bryghtenup.com/ , https://youtu.be/lYK4SkIEYtM