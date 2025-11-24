Village 11 Factory’s AHA Body Lotion – K-Beauty Solutions for Keratosis Pilaris

Korean skincare has witnessed a significant surge in global popularity over the past decade, with innovative products continuing to capture the attention of international consumers. Among the standout products in the market is Village 11 Factory’s “Relax-Day AHA Exfoliating Body Lotion,” a product that has garnered widespread acclaim since its release in 2020, and it has been the brand’s best seller for five years, gaining remarkable traction and expanding into over 50 countries.

The “Relax-Day AHA Exfoliating Body Lotion” is a highly effective body cream formulated with 12% Glycolic Acid, a potent ingredient known for its exfoliating properties. The lotion’s primary function is to smooth and brighten the skin by gently removing dead skin cells. Glycolic Acid, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), is a key player in promoting a glowing complexion by stimulating collagen production and increasing skin cell turnover.

The product’s efficacy in treating skin conditions like Keratosis Pilaris aka “KP,” (often referred to as “chicken skin” or “strawberry skin”) has further cemented its popularity. By unclogging pores and softening bumps, the lotion provides users with smoother, more even-textured skin, addressing a concern common among body skincare enthusiasts. This combination of exfoliation and hydration makes the “AHA Body Lotion” a standout product in the global skincare market.

While Glycolic Acid is the cornerstone of the formula, the product also incorporates several other essential ingredients that contribute to its comprehensive skincare benefits. The lotion contains seven types of Hyaluronic Acid, which deeply hydrate the skin, enhancing moisture retention and improving overall skin texture. In addition, Ceramides strengthen the skin’s protective barrier, locking in moisture and preventing water loss. Centella Asiatica extract provides a soothing effect, calming irritation and inflammation, while Collagen extract boosts skin elasticity, contributing to firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

The formulation’s lightweight, easily spreadable texture makes it ideal for daily use, offering consumers a hassle-free skincare experience. Despite the high concentration of Glycolic Acid, clinical testing has confirmed that the product is gentle on the skin, causing no irritation even with consistent use. The lotion has been clinically proven to increase skin moisture, improve roughness, and provide a calming effect, addressing multiple skin concerns with a single product.

The success of this product is part of a broader trend in the skincare industry, with consumers seeking multifunctional products that combine exfoliation, hydration, and skin texture improvement in a single formula. The “AHA Body Lotion” stands as a prime example of this trend, offering a solution that aligns with consumer desires for both efficacy and convenience.

The “AHA Body Lotion” consistent performance on platforms like Amazon further exemplifies its global appeal, where it reached the top 10 best-sellers in the Body category July 2025.

Village 11 Factory, led by CEO Jimmy Namgung of PFD Co., Ltd, remains committed to delivering effective skincare solutions that address a wide range of consumer needs. According to Cari, the brand manager, “This product embodies the essence of our brand—offering multifunctional skincare that effectively addresses common skin concerns. We are proud of the continuous positive feedback we receive from our customers worldwide, and this motivates us to expand our product lineup to meet diverse customer needs.”

Key Facts. What’s inside—and why it matters for:

– Primary use & Skin concerns: Keratosis pilaris (KP) body lotion, “chicken skin” or strawberry skin treatment, rough texture, dullness

– Active level: Glycolic acid 12% (AHA) | target pH ~3–4

– Hydration & barrier: 7 types of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, squalane

– Soothing: Centella Asiatica extract

– Lightweight Texture

The product is available for purchase on the brand’s official website, as well as major Korean domestic marketplaces, ensuring it reaches local customers. For international buyers, the lotion is also available on prominent e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and YesStyle, two of the leading online retail spaces for Korean beauty products.

VILLAGE 11 FACTORY RELAX DAY AHA EXFOLIATING BODY LOTION

Amazon product link:

https://www.amazon.com/V11FACTORY-Glycolic-Acid-Body-Lotion/dp/B085TCS9FD?maas=maas_adg_CFA4CE4A16C0F70CB49D2C68E64BAE1F_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas