Bridging the Gap Between Quality and Accessibility in Craft Cocktails



In an era where the home cocktail culture has flourished, yet access to high-quality ingredients remains limited, DIBS Mixers has emerged as a revolutionary solution. Founded by Ohio Crawford, a seasoned spirits educator and hospitality veteran, DIBS Mixers has made it possible for both professional bar programs and home bartenders to enjoy premium cocktail syrups without the need for hours of preparation or the high price tag often associated with craft cocktails. The company’s range of syrups, Spiced, Demerara, and Red Fassionola, are crafted using authentic recipes and real ingredients, offering both convenience and quality.

What sets DIBS Mixers apart is its commitment to creating products that are rooted in professional bartending techniques but made accessible to everyone. From the high-volume environments of bars and restaurants to the home bars of enthusiasts, DIBS syrups provide the perfect balance of quality and ease of use. DIBS is now distributed nationwide, both in professional settings and directly to consumers through platforms like Amazon.



A Founder’s Vision Rooted in Experience



DIBS Mixers was born from Ohio Crawford’s extensive background in the spirits industry. Over the years, Crawford has earned formal spirits certifications and established deep connections with distilleries across the U.S. and Mexico. His hands-on experience led him to recognize a significant gap in the industry. While professional bartenders spent hours batch prepping syrups, many home enthusiasts were forced to rely on artificial ingredients or skip craft cocktails altogether. Crawford’s response was DIBS Mixers, cocktail syrups made with real sugars, natural spices, and traditional techniques that deliver the same high-quality results found in the best bars.

“I spent years touring distilleries and earning spirits certifications,” Crawford explains. “DIBS came from a simple question: why should quality ingredients only exist behind expensive bar programs? The answer is they shouldn’t.”

A Rare, Authentic Ingredient in High Demand



Among DIBS’ standout products is the Red Fassionola syrup, which has quickly become a favorite among cocktail enthusiasts. Red Fassionola is one of the only authentic versions of this rare tiki-era syrup available commercially. Traditionally requiring hours of preparation and specialty sourcing, Red Fassionola has been all but lost in the cocktail world. With DIBS Mixers, it has been brought back to life, providing bartenders with an authentic option for making classic tiki cocktails like the Zombie and Hurricane without the lengthy prep work.

“It was nearly impossible to find a true Red Fassionola commercially. Bartenders either spent hours making it from scratch or skipped tiki cocktails altogether. We brought back an authentic version because these recipes deserve to exist beyond high-end cocktail bars,” says Crawford.

Expanding Nationally, One Syrup at a Time



DIBS Mixers is committed to scaling its impact across the country, providing both professional establishments and home bartenders with the tools they need to create exceptional cocktails. Currently, DIBS syrups are available in bars, restaurants, and hotels across multiple states and are also sold directly to consumers through Amazon. With its national distribution, DIBS is helping bars maintain high standards of cocktail quality, even when faced with resource constraints.

“Bars and restaurants often struggle with high-volume demands and limited prep time. DIBS helps us streamline our operations without compromising on the quality of the drinks,” says Carlos M., a bartender at a 600-seat restaurant.

A Texas-Based Company with National Appeal



While DIBS Mixers may have roots in San Antonio, Texas, the company’s reach extends far beyond its home state. DIBS syrups are now sold nationally, making it possible for cocktail enthusiasts across the country to enjoy top-tier ingredients without the premium price tag. Made in Texas with a focus on supporting the local economy, DIBS’ commitment to quality, authenticity, and accessibility has set it apart from competitors.

DIBS Mixers is featured in Chilled Magazine, a prominent bartender publication, and continues to receive recognition for its impact on the cocktail industry. Whether serving a high-volume bar or a home enthusiast, DIBS is helping redefine what it means to make craft cocktails accessible to all.

The Story Behind DIBS Mixers



