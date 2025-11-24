Dallas Tax Attorney Warns Small Businesses of Rising IRS Enforcement Amid 2025 Tax Season

As tax season approaches, the IRS is stepping up enforcement following a surge in post-funding audits and automated notices — leaving many Dallas residents scrambling for help. Local Tax Attorney Andrew Margolies, founder of Margolies Law Office, is urging taxpayers and small business owners to take early action before collection measures like bank levies or wage garnishments begin.

According to the IRS, audit activity and collection actions have increased sharply since the agency received expanded funding to modernize its operations. Margolies says his office has already seen a spike in clients facing CP2000 underreporting notices and Trust Fund Recovery Penalty investigations — both of which can result in severe financial consequences if left unaddressed.

“Most people don’t realize how quickly a tax issue can escalate,” said Andrew Margolies. “We’re seeing more enforcement letters and automated collections than ever before, and once the IRS starts levying wages or bank accounts, it’s very difficult to undo the damage. The key is acting before that happens.”

Margolies specializes in helping Dallas residents respond to IRS audits, secure penalty abatements, and negotiate affordable payment plans through direct representation before the IRS. His firm also provides guidance to business owners dealing with payroll tax debt — a problem the IRS treats as one of the most serious financial offenses for small companies.

The Trust Fund Recovery Penalty, in particular, can hold business owners personally liable for unpaid payroll taxes, even if their business fails. “Many small business owners don’t realize that payroll tax debt doesn’t go away when the business closes,” Margolies explained. “It follows the individual, which is why prevention and early intervention are critical.”

For individuals and entrepreneurs across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Tax Lawyer Andrew Margolies serves as both advocate and educator — helping taxpayers understand their rights while navigating the often-intimidating IRS system.

