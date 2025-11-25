Black Forest Strategies Expands National Efforts to Empower Rural Communities

Black Forest Strategies, a national consulting firm founded by Jennifer Dean-Inman, has announced the expansion of its services to help rural municipalities, nonprofits, and school districts across the United States secure critical funding for infrastructure, education, and community development. With a focus on providing support to underserved communities, the firm helps local leaders compete for the same opportunities as larger urban centers.

“Our mission is to help rural communities, nonprofits, and schools overcome the barriers they face with too much need and too few resources,” said Jennifer Dean-Inman, Founder of Black Forest Strategies. “By connecting these organizations with the necessary funding, strategy, and structure, we aim to empower them to not only survive, but thrive.”

Comprehensive Services for Sustainable Growth

Black Forest Strategies offers a full suite of services tailored to the unique challenges of rural regions and under-resourced organizations. These services include:

Grant Writing & Management : Full-cycle grant support, from development and submission to compliance and reporting.

: Full-cycle grant support, from development and submission to compliance and reporting. Infrastructure & Strategic Planning : Long-term planning and project design that align with state and federal investment priorities, promoting sustainable growth.

: Long-term planning and project design that align with state and federal investment priorities, promoting sustainable growth. Fundraising Strategy & Program Development : Customized strategies to diversify revenue streams and strengthen community partnerships.

: Customized strategies to diversify revenue streams and strengthen community partnerships. Project Oversight & Implementation: Comprehensive coordination to ensure timelines, deliverables, and accountability at every stage of the project.

Recent Recognition: Best Strategic Funding Partner of 2025

In recognition of its dedication to empowering rural communities, Black Forest Strategies has been named the Best Strategic Funding Partner for Nonprofits and Municipalities in the US of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious award honors the firm’s unwavering commitment to providing effective grant writing, strategic planning, and civic leadership, addressing the unique challenges faced by rural nonprofits and municipalities.

“The recognition by the Evergreen Awards reflects the tireless work our team puts into building strong, sustainable communities,” said Dean-Inman. “We are honored to receive this award, and it fuels our drive to continue supporting rural America in securing vital resources for growth and development.”

Proven Success in Rural Development

Black Forest Strategies has successfully guided municipalities, nonprofits, and school districts through competitive funding processes. Some of the firm’s notable achievements include:

Comprehensive Infrastructure Plans : Aligning local priorities with state and federal funding programs to secure vital infrastructure investments.

: Aligning local priorities with state and federal funding programs to secure vital infrastructure investments. Regional Grant Strategy Databases : Connecting organizations with hundreds of open funding opportunities nationwide, maximizing their chances of success.

: Connecting organizations with hundreds of open funding opportunities nationwide, maximizing their chances of success. Full Grant Management Services: Offering post-award compliance oversight, sustainability planning, and ongoing support to protect long-term outcomes.

A Vision for the Future: Strengthening Rural Communities

As the need for funding grows in education, emergency services, and community development, Black Forest Strategies is expanding its reach nationwide. The firm is dedicated to equipping rural leaders with the tools to plan strategically, manage responsibly, and achieve lasting impact.

“Our mission remains focused on securing resources and strengthening communities through transparent, data-driven strategies,” said Dean-Inman. “We are committed to helping local leaders not just access funding but ensure their communities are sustainable and thriving in the long term.”

For more information, partnerships, or consulting inquiries, visit www.blackforeststrategies.com or email info@blackforeststrategies.com.

About Black Forest Strategies

Black Forest Strategies, founded by Jennifer Dean-Inman, is a national consulting firm dedicated to empowering rural municipalities, nonprofits, and school districts across the United States. The firm specializes in grant writing, project management, and strategic planning to help these organizations secure funding for community development, infrastructure, and educational initiatives. With a focus on sustainability and long-term success, Black Forest Strategies helps local leaders compete for the same opportunities as larger urban centers.

