Bonaventure Senior Living Launches Annual Winter Clothing Drive to Support Local Families in Need

Bonaventure Senior Living is launching its annual Winter Clothing Drive, inviting residents, families, staff, and community members to donate warm apparel to help support individuals and families facing the cold months ahead.

As temperatures drop, access to winter apparel becomes essential for staying safe, warm, and healthy. Bonaventure Senior Living is proud to partner with the local community in providing much-needed support during this time of year.

Bonaventure knows that winter can be especially challenging for vulnerable individuals in their communities. Through this clothing drive, they hope to spread warmth and kindness by making sure everyone has access to the essentials they need.

Accepting Donations of:

Coats

Gloves & Mittens

Stocking Caps

Scarves

Socks

All donated items will be distributed to local organizations working directly with families and individuals experiencing hardship. Both new and gently used items in clean, good condition are appreciated.

Bonaventure Senior Living encourages the communities to bring comfort and warmth to neighbors in need this holiday season.

Donations will be held from November 19th until December 2nd at all Bonaventure locations.

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living provides retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities across the Pacific Northwest and Colorado. Committed to enhancing quality of life, Bonaventure offers tailored care plans that cater to each resident’s unique needs, interests, and goals. Its communities promote connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to focus on what matters most.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.