Liv Hospital Expanded Pediatric Services with Comprehensive, Family-Centered Care From Birth Through Young Adulthood

Liv Hospital today announced the continued expansion of its pediatric program, offering a full spectrum of diagnostic, preventive, and specialized medical services for infants, children, and adolescents. The initiative advances the hospital’s commitment to providing evidence-based, developmentally informed care supported by pediatric subspecialists and modern diagnostic capabilities.

Pediatric medicine focuses on the unique health needs of children—addressing rapid growth, evolving physiology, and age-specific risks. Pediatricians at Liv Hospital combine clinical expertise with preventive health strategies to identify issues early, support physical and cognitive development, and promote overall well-being.

The Role of Pediatricians at Liv Hospital

Pediatricians serve as primary healthcare partners for families, providing:

Routine health checks and growth monitoring

Immunizations aligned with international guidelines

Diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses, infections, and injuries

Long-term care for chronic childhood conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and congenital disorders

Guidance on nutrition, sleep, behavioral health, and mental well-being

Screening for developmental delays, behavioral challenges, and environmental risk factors

Coordination of care and referrals to pediatric subspecialists when needed

This comprehensive approach ensures early detection and timely intervention during critical stages of development.

Extensive Pediatric Subspecialties

Liv Hospital’s pediatric program includes access to numerous pediatric subspecialists, covering areas such as:

Neonatology – care for premature and critically ill newborns

– care for premature and critically ill newborns Pediatric cardiology – congenital and acquired heart diseases

– congenital and acquired heart diseases Pediatric oncology – childhood cancers and hematologic conditions

– childhood cancers and hematologic conditions Pediatric endocrinology – growth, hormone, and metabolic disorders

– growth, hormone, and metabolic disorders Pediatric neurology – conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, and nerves

– conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, and nerves Pediatric gastroenterology – digestive system disorders, including celiac disease and IBD

– digestive system disorders, including celiac disease and IBD Pediatric pulmonology – asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic lung disease

– asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic lung disease Developmental-behavioral pediatrics – autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, and learning difficulties

– autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, and learning difficulties Pediatric emergency medicine – urgent care for injuries, infections, and critical illness

These subspecialty services allow coordinated, multidisciplinary treatment for complex pediatric health needs.

Preventive and Developmental Pediatric Care

Preventive medicine is central to pediatric practice. Liv Hospital emphasizes:

Age-specific immunization schedules

Screening for hearing, vision, anemia, and developmental milestones

Nutrition and growth monitoring

Safety counseling for each developmental stage

Early intervention strategies to address emerging health concerns

Preventive visits are designed not only to diagnose problems early but also to support healthy habits that last into adulthood.

Family-Centered Approach

Recognizing the essential role of families, Liv Hospital’s pediatric care model encourages active participation from parents and caregivers. Pediatricians collaborate closely with families, incorporate their insights into care decisions, and prioritize communication to ensure comfort, trust, and shared understanding throughout the child’s health journey.

Liv Hospital’s Pediatric Program

Liv Hospital’s PEDIATRICS department provides:

Comprehensive routine and preventive care

Subspecialty consultations across cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, oncology, and more

Child-friendly diagnostic and treatment environments

24/7 pediatric emergency services

Developmental assessments and nutritional guidance

Multidisciplinary programs supporting both acute and long-term conditions

The hospital employs advanced diagnostic technology and a team-based approach to deliver safe, coordinated, and compassionate pediatric care.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized healthcare facility offering advanced medical and surgical services across numerous specialties. With modern clinical technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and a commitment to patient-centered care, Liv Hospital provides high-quality support to families locally and internationally.