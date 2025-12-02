DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Liv Hospital Expands Geriatric Medicine Services to Support Healthy Aging and Comprehensive Care for Older Adults

ByEthan Lin

Dec 2, 2025

Liv Hospital today announced the expansion of its geriatric medicine program, offering advanced assessment, preventive services, and coordinated care tailored to the needs of aging adults. The enhanced program underscores the hospital’s commitment to supporting healthy aging, maintaining independence, and improving quality of life for older individuals across diverse care settings.

Geriatric medicine focuses on the unique health needs of aging adults, emphasizing preventive care, chronic disease management, cognitive support, mobility preservation, and compassionate end-of-life planning. Rather than being defined by age alone, geriatric care centers on an individual’s medical complexity, vulnerability, and evolving health goals.

Core Principles of Geriatric Medicine

Liv Hospital’s geriatric program is rooted in the internationally recognized “5Ms” framework, guiding holistic and patient-centered care:

  • Mind — management of dementia, depression, and delirium
  • Mobility — fall prevention, strength, balance, and functional support
  • Multicomplexity — addressing multiple chronic medical and social conditions
  • Medications — reducing polypharmacy risks and optimizing treatment
  • Matters Most — ensuring care aligns with patient values, goals, and preferences

Family involvement, ethical considerations, and respect for older adults’ decision-making remain central to the hospital’s approach.

Challenges Addressed in Geriatric Care

Geriatricians at Liv Hospital manage a wide range of conditions commonly associated with aging, including:

Medical Complexity

  • Diabetes, hypertension, heart disease
  • Arthritis, COPD, osteoporosis, and chronic kidney disease
  • Polypharmacy and medication interactions

Cognitive and Mental Health

  • Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias
  • Delirium management
  • Depression and anxiety in older adults

Functional Decline and Frailty

  • Falls, balance disorders, and sarcopenia
  • Nutrition challenges and unintended weight loss
  • Loss of independence in daily activities

Social and Community Factors

  • Navigating long-term care, assisted living, or home support
  • Identifying and preventing elder abuse or neglect
  • Guidance on advance directives, palliative care, and end-of-life planning

Comprehensive Geriatric Services

Liv Hospital offers a full suite of services designed to support aging adults at home, in outpatient settings, and during hospitalization. These include:

  • Comprehensive geriatric assessments covering medical, functional, cognitive, psychosocial, and environmental factors
  • Health promotion services such as fall prevention, vaccination, and nutrition counseling
  • Chronic disease monitoring and interdisciplinary care plans
  • Medication review and optimization
  • Rehabilitation and recovery programs following illness or surgery
  • Support for caregivers and navigation of community resources

The program aims to preserve independence, support safe aging, and promote dignity and comfort.

Modern Advances in Geriatric Medicine

Liv Hospital integrates innovative approaches into its geriatric program, including:

  • Telemedicine services for patients with mobility limitations
  • Multidisciplinary team clinics offering coordinated care
  • Rapid assessment programs for falls, frailty, and cognitive concerns
  • Personalized interventions informed by genetics, biomarkers, and digital monitoring tools
  • Preventive geriatrics focuses on early detection and proactive support

These advancements help anticipate health changes and deliver timely interventions that enhance longevity and overall well-being.

Liv Hospital’s Geriatrics Program

Liv Hospital’s GERIATRICS services include:

  • Multidisciplinary geriatric evaluation
  • Memory and cognition clinics
  • Falls and mobility management
  • Chronic disease and polypharmacy review
  • Rehabilitation and palliative care
  • Ethical support and assistance with community resource planning

The hospital’s patient-centered, holistic model ensures that older adults receive compassionate, high-quality care aligned with their individual needs and life goals.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized medical institution offering advanced healthcare services across multiple specialties. With state-of-the-art technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and a strong commitment to patient-centered care, Liv Hospital provides exceptional support for individuals and families locally and globally.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Liv Hospital Announces Expansion of Comprehensive Cardiology Services to Meet Growing Global Demand for Heart Care
Dec 2, 2025 Ethan Lin
Liv Hospital Expands Infectious Diseases Services to Strengthen Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Global and Community Health Threats
Dec 2, 2025 Ethan Lin
Liv Hospital Expands Regenerative Medicine Program With Advanced Stem Cell Therapy and GMP-Certified Production Capabilities
Dec 2, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801