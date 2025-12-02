Liv Hospital Expands Geriatric Medicine Services to Support Healthy Aging and Comprehensive Care for Older Adults

Liv Hospital today announced the expansion of its geriatric medicine program, offering advanced assessment, preventive services, and coordinated care tailored to the needs of aging adults. The enhanced program underscores the hospital’s commitment to supporting healthy aging, maintaining independence, and improving quality of life for older individuals across diverse care settings.
Geriatric medicine focuses on the unique health needs of aging adults, emphasizing preventive care, chronic disease management, cognitive support, mobility preservation, and compassionate end-of-life planning. Rather than being defined by age alone, geriatric care centers on an individual’s medical complexity, vulnerability, and evolving health goals.
Core Principles of Geriatric Medicine
Liv Hospital’s geriatric program is rooted in the internationally recognized “5Ms” framework, guiding holistic and patient-centered care:
- Mind — management of dementia, depression, and delirium
- Mobility — fall prevention, strength, balance, and functional support
- Multicomplexity — addressing multiple chronic medical and social conditions
- Medications — reducing polypharmacy risks and optimizing treatment
- Matters Most — ensuring care aligns with patient values, goals, and preferences
Family involvement, ethical considerations, and respect for older adults’ decision-making remain central to the hospital’s approach.
Challenges Addressed in Geriatric Care
Geriatricians at Liv Hospital manage a wide range of conditions commonly associated with aging, including:
Medical Complexity
- Diabetes, hypertension, heart disease
- Arthritis, COPD, osteoporosis, and chronic kidney disease
- Polypharmacy and medication interactions
Cognitive and Mental Health
- Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias
- Delirium management
- Depression and anxiety in older adults
Functional Decline and Frailty
- Falls, balance disorders, and sarcopenia
- Nutrition challenges and unintended weight loss
- Loss of independence in daily activities
Social and Community Factors
- Navigating long-term care, assisted living, or home support
- Identifying and preventing elder abuse or neglect
- Guidance on advance directives, palliative care, and end-of-life planning
Comprehensive Geriatric Services
Liv Hospital offers a full suite of services designed to support aging adults at home, in outpatient settings, and during hospitalization. These include:
- Comprehensive geriatric assessments covering medical, functional, cognitive, psychosocial, and environmental factors
- Health promotion services such as fall prevention, vaccination, and nutrition counseling
- Chronic disease monitoring and interdisciplinary care plans
- Medication review and optimization
- Rehabilitation and recovery programs following illness or surgery
- Support for caregivers and navigation of community resources
The program aims to preserve independence, support safe aging, and promote dignity and comfort.
Modern Advances in Geriatric Medicine
Liv Hospital integrates innovative approaches into its geriatric program, including:
- Telemedicine services for patients with mobility limitations
- Multidisciplinary team clinics offering coordinated care
- Rapid assessment programs for falls, frailty, and cognitive concerns
- Personalized interventions informed by genetics, biomarkers, and digital monitoring tools
- Preventive geriatrics focuses on early detection and proactive support
These advancements help anticipate health changes and deliver timely interventions that enhance longevity and overall well-being.
Liv Hospital’s Geriatrics Program
Liv Hospital’s GERIATRICS services include:
- Multidisciplinary geriatric evaluation
- Memory and cognition clinics
- Falls and mobility management
- Chronic disease and polypharmacy review
- Rehabilitation and palliative care
- Ethical support and assistance with community resource planning
The hospital’s patient-centered, holistic model ensures that older adults receive compassionate, high-quality care aligned with their individual needs and life goals.
About Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized medical institution offering advanced healthcare services across multiple specialties. With state-of-the-art technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and a strong commitment to patient-centered care, Liv Hospital provides exceptional support for individuals and families locally and globally.