Liv Hospital Expands Geriatric Medicine Services to Support Healthy Aging and Comprehensive Care for Older Adults

Liv Hospital today announced the expansion of its geriatric medicine program, offering advanced assessment, preventive services, and coordinated care tailored to the needs of aging adults. The enhanced program underscores the hospital’s commitment to supporting healthy aging, maintaining independence, and improving quality of life for older individuals across diverse care settings.

Geriatric medicine focuses on the unique health needs of aging adults, emphasizing preventive care, chronic disease management, cognitive support, mobility preservation, and compassionate end-of-life planning. Rather than being defined by age alone, geriatric care centers on an individual’s medical complexity, vulnerability, and evolving health goals.

Core Principles of Geriatric Medicine

Liv Hospital’s geriatric program is rooted in the internationally recognized “5Ms” framework, guiding holistic and patient-centered care:

Mind — management of dementia, depression, and delirium

— management of dementia, depression, and delirium Mobility — fall prevention, strength, balance, and functional support

— fall prevention, strength, balance, and functional support Multicomplexity — addressing multiple chronic medical and social conditions

— addressing multiple chronic medical and social conditions Medications — reducing polypharmacy risks and optimizing treatment

— reducing polypharmacy risks and optimizing treatment Matters Most — ensuring care aligns with patient values, goals, and preferences

Family involvement, ethical considerations, and respect for older adults’ decision-making remain central to the hospital’s approach.

Challenges Addressed in Geriatric Care

Geriatricians at Liv Hospital manage a wide range of conditions commonly associated with aging, including:

Medical Complexity

Diabetes, hypertension, heart disease

Arthritis, COPD, osteoporosis, and chronic kidney disease

Polypharmacy and medication interactions

Cognitive and Mental Health

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias

Delirium management

Depression and anxiety in older adults

Functional Decline and Frailty

Falls, balance disorders, and sarcopenia

Nutrition challenges and unintended weight loss

Loss of independence in daily activities

Social and Community Factors

Navigating long-term care, assisted living, or home support

Identifying and preventing elder abuse or neglect

Guidance on advance directives, palliative care, and end-of-life planning

Comprehensive Geriatric Services

Liv Hospital offers a full suite of services designed to support aging adults at home, in outpatient settings, and during hospitalization. These include:

Comprehensive geriatric assessments covering medical, functional, cognitive, psychosocial, and environmental factors

Health promotion services such as fall prevention, vaccination, and nutrition counseling

Chronic disease monitoring and interdisciplinary care plans

Medication review and optimization

Rehabilitation and recovery programs following illness or surgery

Support for caregivers and navigation of community resources

The program aims to preserve independence, support safe aging, and promote dignity and comfort.

Modern Advances in Geriatric Medicine

Liv Hospital integrates innovative approaches into its geriatric program, including:

Telemedicine services for patients with mobility limitations

Multidisciplinary team clinics offering coordinated care

Rapid assessment programs for falls, frailty, and cognitive concerns

Personalized interventions informed by genetics, biomarkers, and digital monitoring tools

Preventive geriatrics focuses on early detection and proactive support

These advancements help anticipate health changes and deliver timely interventions that enhance longevity and overall well-being.

Liv Hospital’s Geriatrics Program

Liv Hospital’s GERIATRICS services include:

Multidisciplinary geriatric evaluation

Memory and cognition clinics

Falls and mobility management

Chronic disease and polypharmacy review

Rehabilitation and palliative care

Ethical support and assistance with community resource planning

The hospital’s patient-centered, holistic model ensures that older adults receive compassionate, high-quality care aligned with their individual needs and life goals.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized medical institution offering advanced healthcare services across multiple specialties. With state-of-the-art technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and a strong commitment to patient-centered care, Liv Hospital provides exceptional support for individuals and families locally and globally.