Roblox Blocked in Russia Following State Media Report on LGBTQ Content

The online gaming platform Roblox has been banned in Russia, according to reporting by Russian state media, with authorities citing the presence of LGBTQ-related content on the platform as one of the reasons for the restriction.

State media cites communications watchdog

Russia’s communications regulator confirmed the ban through state-owned news agency TASS, according to a translated report. The agency cited the presence of LGBTQ content on Roblox as a factor in the decision. Russia classifies public LGBTQ advocacy as “extremist activity” under existing laws.

Roblox did not respond to a request for comment from TechCrunch regarding the reported ban.

Roblox is a user-generated content platform that allows players to create and share games and interactive experiences. The platform hosts a wide range of communities, including military roleplay groups and LGBTQ-focused solidarity spaces.

Download footprint in Russia

According to data from mobile app analytics firm Appfigures, Roblox has been installed an estimated 70 million times on mobile devices in Russia. About 8 million of those downloads occurred this year.

Safety and moderation challenges globally

The reported ban comes as Roblox continues to face scrutiny in other regions over safety and content moderation. Recent reporting has raised concerns about the exposure of underage users to child predators on the platform.

In the United States, Roblox is under legal review by the attorneys general in Texas and Louisiana. In response, the company has introduced new age verification and moderation tools. Beginning in January, Roblox plans to require mandatory facial verification for access to its chat features.

Content labeling policies draw criticism

Roblox has also asked developers to flag experiences that are “primarily themed on a sensitive social, political, or religious issue,” enabling parents of users under 13 to decide whether their children can access such content.

That policy triggered criticism from advocacy groups including Out Making Games, Women in Games, and BAME in Games, which represent minority communities in the gaming industry. In an open letter, the groups said Roblox had classified topics such as “pay equity in sports” as sensitive.

“While parental controls serve an important purpose, they shouldn’t come at the expense of fundamental human dignity,” the groups wrote. “We are calling on Roblox to reconsider these guidelines and find ways to protect young users without legitimizing discrimination or silencing important voices.”

