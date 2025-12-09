Hinge Introduces AI-Powered ‘Convo Starters’ to Prompt First Messages

Hinge has rolled out a new AI-driven feature called “Convo Starters” designed to help users initiate conversations with personalised message suggestions, as the dating app seeks to reduce silent matches and repetitive small talk.

Addressing Silent Matches and Repetitive Openers

Many Hinge users report frustration with matches who like their profiles but do not send a message, leaving the burden of starting the conversation on one person. Others rely on generic openers such as “How are you?”, which often leads to unengaging exchanges.

Hinge said the new feature aims to reduce this friction by offering tailored suggestions that encourage more meaningful first messages.

How the Convo Starters Feature Works

When a user likes a profile, the app now displays three personalised tips beneath each photo and prompt. The system analyses the content of the matched user’s profile and generates conversation ideas linked to specific images or written prompts.

For example, if a profile photo shows someone playing chess, the app may suggest starting the conversation by referencing board games. The goal is to nudge users toward context-based openers rather than generic greetings.

Link to User Behaviour and Engagement Data

Hinge said Convo Starters was developed in response to user feedback and internal research. The company found that 72% of Hinge users are more likely to consider someone when a like includes a message.

According to Hinge data, users who add a comment when liking a profile are twice as likely to go on a date compared with those who only send a like.

Expansion of AI Features Across the App

The release follows Hinge’s earlier introduction of its AI-powered Prompt Feedback feature. That tool evaluates user-written prompts and offers suggestions to improve them by encouraging more detailed and engaging responses.

The company is gradually expanding its use of AI across different parts of the app to influence both profile creation and user interactions.

User Concerns Around AI in Dating

Despite the rollout, some users remain uneasy about the growing role of AI in dating apps. A Bloomberg Intelligence survey found that Gen Z users feel more uncomfortable than older generations about using AI for tasks such as writing profile prompts or composing messages.

Match Group’s Broader AI Investment

Hinge’s parent company, Match Group, has allocated between $20m and $30m toward AI development initiatives across its portfolio of dating platforms.

Featured image credits: Alexander Sinn via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.