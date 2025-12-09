DMR News

Beijing Court Orders Malaysia Airlines to Pay Compensation in MH370 Passenger Cases

Jolyen

Dec 9, 2025

A court in Beijing has ordered Malaysia Airlines to pay compensation of more than 2.9 million yuan (about US$410,240) per case to families of some passengers who were on board flight MH370, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV.

Details of the Court Rulings

CCTV reported on Monday, Dec 8, that the rulings cover eight cases involving eight passengers. The court ordered Malaysia Airlines to pay compensation exceeding 2.9 million yuan for each of those cases.

In addition to the eight decided cases, 47 other cases have been settled and withdrawn. Another 23 cases remain under trial, according to the broadcaster.

Malaysia Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the court decision.

Background on Flight MH370

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 aircraft bound for Beijing, disappeared more than 10 years ago while carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members. Two-thirds of the passengers were Chinese nationals. The remaining passengers included Malaysians, Indonesians, and Australians, as well as individuals from India, the United States, the Netherlands, and France.

Despite what has been described as the largest search effort in aviation history, the aircraft has not been located.

Search Efforts to Resume

Malaysia’s transport ministry said earlier this month that the search for MH370 will resume on Dec 30. The renewed search is scheduled to last for 55 days and will be conducted in areas assessed by the authorities to have the highest probability of locating the missing aircraft.

The ministry did not disclose the specific locations where the new search operations will take place.

Jolyen

