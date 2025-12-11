Elon Musk Says Government Efficiency Role Was ‘Somewhat Successful’ but Not Worth Repeating

Elon Musk said he would not lead the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) again if given the chance, while maintaining that the advisory group’s work to shrink the US government under President Donald Trump had been “a little bit successful.” His comments came during a nearly hour-long interview on The Katie Miller Podcast on Tuesday.

Musk’s Reflections on His Time at Doge

Musk stepped down from Doge in May after initially pledging that the group could save as much as $2tn (£1.5tn) annually by cutting federal jobs, shuttering programmes and reducing government operations. Doge’s website, last updated on 4 October, lists an estimated $214bn in savings for the year.

When host Katie Miller, a former White House adviser and spokesperson for Doge, asked Musk whether he would take on the role again, he responded, “I mean no, I don’t think so.” Musk said the experience had diverted him from his work at Tesla and SpaceX, adding that “they wouldn’t have been burning the cars” if he had stayed focused on his companies.

His remark referred to a series of vandalism incidents targeting Tesla showrooms and vehicles earlier this year, following public backlash against his prominent position in the Trump administration. The visibility of his political role contributed to protests and boycotts affecting Tesla, including a rise in vandalism against the company’s Cybertruck. In April, Tesla reported its lowest sales in three years and warned investors that changing political attitudes could continue to hurt demand.

Despite the turbulence, Musk said Doge had been “somewhat successful,” stating that the group halted funding for programmes he believed lacked purpose. He said the idea behind Doge was to keep government activity as limited as possible.

Origins and Actions of Doge

Musk described the group’s name as “made-up,” based on suggestions circulating online. Created through an executive order on Trump’s first day back in office, Doge was not an official government department but moved quickly to advance Musk’s vision. It pushed for large-scale reductions in the federal workforce and proposed closing agencies, including the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Some of its actions led to legal challenges or reversals. One example involved the dismissal of bird flu specialists at the US Department of Agriculture, who the administration later sought to rehire.

Fallout With Trump and Business Impacts

Musk’s tenure at Doge strained both his business interests and his relationship with the president. Musk donated millions to Trump’s campaign, attended cabinet meetings, and frequently appeared alongside the president at White House events. The relationship deteriorated in June after Musk criticised a Trump-backed spending bill, leading to a public dispute on social media. At one point, Trump threatened to direct Doge to examine Musk’s business dealings with the US government.

The tensions appeared to ease by November, when Musk was seen at a White House dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In his podcast interview, Musk spoke positively about Trump, calling him the funniest person he knows and praising his sense of humour.

Featured image credits: Flickr

