Lace & Kicks Unveils Sustainable Activewear Collection Empowering Women

Lace & Kicks Sets a New Standard for Sustainable Activewear

Lace & Kicks, founded by Brandi Giannini, is redefining activewear with its mission to offer fun, feminine, and feel-good products that inspire women to move, play, and express themselves, all while promoting sustainability. The brand, known for its compassionate approach to both fashion and the environment, is proud to launch its new collection made from recycled and eco-friendly materials. These innovative fabrics are designed to last five times longer than traditional synthetics, encouraging women to invest in high-quality pieces that are kind to both the planet and their wardrobe.

As a brand founded with a purpose, Lace & Kicks stands out in the activewear market by offering products that go beyond just functionality. Their commitment to sustainability is paired with a deep passion for inclusivity and authenticity, values that are woven into every design. “Our fabrics aren’t just sustainable; they’re chosen for their ability to last five times longer than traditional synthetics. We want women to invest in a piece they love for years, not just a trend that ends up in a landfill,” says Brandi Giannini, Founder of Lace & Kicks.

Sustainability Meets Style in Every Piece

The new collection offers a wide range of activewear options, from squat-proof leggings to sporty skirt sets, that not only prioritize the wearer’s comfort and style but also contribute to the larger goal of reducing fashion’s environmental footprint. Every item is crafted with recycled materials, ensuring a minimal carbon footprint while still providing the high-performance qualities that activewear consumers expect.

Lace & Kicks takes pride in making quality products that are versatile enough to take a woman from her workout to a night out with ease. For example, their Sporty Skirt Sets are designed for day-to-night wear with a simple shoe change, allowing busy women to seamlessly transition from the gym to social settings without compromising style or comfort. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with one reviewer noting, “The Squat Proof leggings stay in place!” showcasing the functional benefits that complement the brand’s aesthetic values.

Incorporating Empowerment and Inclusivity into Activewear

What truly sets Lace & Kicks apart from other activewear brands is their dedication to empowering women and fostering inclusivity. As an advocate for ADHD and Autism awareness, Brandi brings her own experiences to the forefront of the brand’s ethos. The designs reflect not only her passion for fitness but also her commitment to creating a welcoming space for women from all walks of life. Lace & Kicks is a brand that celebrates individuality while offering high-quality products that serve the needs of modern women.

“We understand that activewear is not just about working out, it’s about expressing yourself, feeling confident, and making mindful choices for the world around us,” says Brandi. “Each piece we create is designed with love, intention, and a whole lot of personality.”

Currently, approximately 80% of our products feature recycled polyester, and we are working diligently towards making all of our products 100% sustainable.

Lace & Kicks Recognized for Excellence in Athletic Wear

Lace & Kicks is honored to announce that it has been named the recipient of the Best Athletic Wear Designs in Northwest PA of 2025 award . This recognition underscores the brand’s excellence in creating high-quality, sustainable, and empowering athletic wear for women. The award highlights Lace & Kicks’ commitment to making activewear that is not only functional but also playful, feminine, and supportive of both people and the planet.

Founded by Brandi Giannini, Lace & Kicks has gained recognition for integrating eco-friendly materials and inclusivity into its designs. This award further solidifies the brand’s place as a leader in both the sustainable fashion movement and the activewear industry at large. “We are incredibly proud of this recognition,” says Brandi Giannini, Founder of Lace & Kicks. “It motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in sustainable fashion, while staying true to our mission of empowering women.”

Building a Legacy of Compassionate Fashion

At its core, Lace & Kicks is more than just an activewear brand; it’s a movement toward more sustainable fashion that empowers women to embrace their own unique style. By focusing on compassion, eco-friendly practices, and inclusivity, the brand is reshaping the activewear industry. As Lace & Kicks continues to grow, it remains committed to making choices that positively impact not only the people who wear its clothes but also the planet and animals it strives to protect.

About Lace & Kicks

Lace & Kicks was founded by Brandi Giannini, a passionate entrepreneur with a deep love for animals and the environment. Inspired by her journey through cat rescue, she created the brand to offer sustainable, stylish activewear that embodies a sense of empowerment and compassion. The brand stands out in the activewear industry for its commitment to using recycled and eco-friendly materials, and for promoting a message of inclusivity and authenticity. Lace & Kicks products are designed to celebrate women’s individuality while offering high-performance, long-lasting activewear.

Media Contact

Brandi Giannini

Lace & Kicks

Founder

Email: care@laceandkicks.com

Website