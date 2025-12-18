Elevating You Inc. Announces The E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Method to Transform Leadership and Personal Growth

Elevating You Inc. Introduces The E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Method: A New Paradigm in Leadership Coaching

Elevating You Inc., founded by LisaMarie Gauthier, is proud to announce the launch of The E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Method, a transformative coaching framework designed for purpose-driven leaders who are looking to elevate both their personal and professional lives. The method combines high-performance coaching, subconscious reprogramming, attachment theory, and embodiment practices to provide a holistic approach to leadership, helping individuals break free from limiting beliefs, align their values, and unlock their full potential.

The Vision Behind The E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Method

LisaMarie Gauthier’s approach to leadership development draws from her vast expertise, blending science, strategy, and spirit to support leaders in creating businesses that are not only financially successful but also deeply aligned with their core values. By combining coaching with practices that foster emotional safety and growth, The E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Method offers a truly unique way to approach leadership and self-development.

LisaMarie emphasizes that “True leadership doesn’t come from force. It flows from alignment, passion, and the fire that’s already alive in you.” This philosophy is at the heart of The E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Method, as it empowers leaders to gain clarity on their vision and values while overcoming internal barriers that often hold them back. Through one-on-one coaching, group programs, and immersive retreats, clients learn to scale heart-centered brands and integrate their personal growth with external success.

An Innovative Retreat Experience: The Equestrian Wellness Connection

In addition to the E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Method, LisaMarie operates a wellness and equestrian retreat on a 50-acre property along the Niagara Escarpment in Ontario, Canada. What began as a passion for equine wellness has now evolved into a transformative retreat space where leaders can reconnect with their inner wisdom, regulate their nervous system, and experience personal breakthroughs.

LisaMarie envisions the retreat as a space for deep integration—not only for the horses but for the leaders who visit. Guests experience transformative personal coaching within nature’s embrace, allowing for profound clarity and healing. “This is more than a retreat space; it’s a sacred environment where leaders come to breathe, recalibrate, and rise from the inside out,” says LisaMarie.

A New Course for Transformational Leadership

LisaMarie also offers the course “Connection OR Control? How to Recognize the Difference Between Love and Leverage.” This course helps leaders and individuals differentiate between authentic leadership, rooted in connection, and control mechanisms based on fear or manipulation. The course builds on her understanding of attachment theory and high-performance principles, providing participants with tools to cultivate emotional safety, self-awareness, and sustainable success.

Books and Resources for Lasting Change

LisaMarie is also a best-selling author, co-authoring the book “Your Life on Fire”, which offers readers practical strategies for living a life aligned with their highest potential. Additionally, she is working on her upcoming book, “The E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Method™”, which will delve deeper into the principles and practices that make her coaching framework so effective.

Recent Recognition: Elevating You Inc. Wins Prestigious Industry Award

Elevating You Inc. has recently been recognized as Best High-Performance Coaching Service in Ontario of 2025 by Best Of Best Reviews. This esteemed award is a testament to LisaMarie Gauthier’s exceptional leadership in the coaching space and the transformative impact of The E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Method. The award highlights the company’s commitment to helping clients not just achieve business success, but align their leadership with their core values, creating lasting personal fulfillment.

About Elevating You Inc.

Elevating You Inc. is a transformational coaching brand dedicated to helping purpose-driven leaders create aligned wealth, lead with authenticity, and rise to their fullest potential. Founded by LisaMarie Gauthier, a Certified High-Performance Coach (CHPC), Life Mastery Consultant, and Integrated Attachment Theory Certified Coach, the company’s flagship offering, The E.L.E.V.A.T.E. Method, integrates high-performance coaching, subconscious reprogramming, and attachment theory principles. Elevating You empowers clients to break through limiting beliefs and unlock their true potential, both personally and professionally.

