James Sackos’ Debut Novel Prey Before Bed Tops Bestseller Lists and Wins Prestigious Award

A Thriller About Deception and Power: Prey Before Bed Soars to Bestseller Status

James Sackos’ debut novel, Prey Before Bed, has quickly become a breakout success, securing top rankings on Amazon and Barnes & Noble bestseller lists. Released in 2025, the book has captivated readers with its innovative approach to crime fiction. Far from a typical thriller, Prey Before Bed takes readers deep into the complex world of a serial killer who manipulates the criminal justice system to rise to the top of his empire. Through a combination of strategic planting of DNA at crime scenes and framing his competitors, the novel’s antagonist carefully dismantles his enemies while building a dark empire of his own.

The novel’s unique twist on true crime, blending real criminal strategies with fictional narrative, sets it apart from the typical crime genre. It delves into the killer’s personal and business life, showcasing the cold calculation and ruthlessness that allows him to thrive in an industry that thrives on secrecy and manipulation. Sackos’ attention to detail makes the novel feel authentically grounded in real criminal operations, while his storytelling weaves a captivating plot that keeps readers on edge from start to finish.

Recent Recognition: Prey Before Bed Wins Best Psychological Thriller of 2025

In addition to topping bestseller lists, Prey Before Bed has garnered significant recognition, including being named Best Psychological Thriller at the 2025 Evergreen Awards. This prestigious award highlights the novel’s exceptional storytelling, psychological depth, and ability to evoke powerful emotional responses from readers. With its complex characters and relentless suspense, Prey Before Bed stands as a major milestone in Sackos’ career, marking him as a rising star in the genre. The Evergreen Award solidifies his place among the top authors in psychological thrillers and sets high expectations for future works in the Balam series.

A Rapid Ascent to Bestseller Lists

Since its release, Prey Before Bed has broken records with its rapid ascent on bestseller lists. Within months, the novel has become a top seller on both Amazon and Barnes & Noble, appealing to a broad range of readers interested in psychological thrillers with a unique twist. The novel’s success is a testament to its compelling storyline and Sackos’ ability to craft a narrative that resonates with readers who crave crime fiction that feels both realistic and deeply engaging.

In addition to its commercial success, Prey Before Bed has already garnered multiple prestigious nominations, including Best Fictional Novel and Best Debut Novel for 2025. These recognitions highlight Sackos’ skill in creating a fresh take on crime fiction that has resonated with both readers and critics alike.

A Fresh Approach to True-Crime Fiction

Prey Before Bed redefines the crime fiction genre by focusing not on the victims, but on the serial killer’s strategic manipulations. The protagonist’s rise to power is built on his ability to set up rivals, tarnish reputations, and frame innocent people, all while keeping his own dark empire intact. This innovative focus on the killer’s business dealings offers readers a chilling insight into the mind of someone who sees crime as a means to an end, rather than a result of any emotional turmoil. Sackos’ ability to delve into this mindset makes Prey Before Bed stand out in a genre often dominated by emotional portrayals of victims and heroes.

Unlike other crime thrillers, where the focus is often on the gruesome details of murder, Sackos brings a new dimension by exploring the killer’s strategic mind, examining how he manipulates the legal system and uses others to further his own power. The result is a novel that not only entertains but also provides a thought-provoking look into the dark mechanics of criminal empires.

A Standout Author with a Promising Future

Despite being a first-time author, James Sackos has made an undeniable impact on the literary world. His ability to weave true crime with compelling fiction has set him apart from his peers. In a short period, Prey Before Bed has generated a strong following, earning praise for its originality and psychological depth. Sackos’ unique voice is already garnering attention in the literary community, and with several awards already in the pipeline, it’s clear that his debut is just the beginning.

Sackos is already at work on the next installment in the Balam series, expanding his distinctive take on crime fiction. With the success of Prey Before Bed, it’s clear that his future in the literary world is bright.

About James Sackos

James Sackos is an emerging author whose debut novel, Prey Before Bed, has received widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to crime fiction. The novel blends true-crime elements with gripping fictional narratives, focusing on the rise of a serial killer who manipulates the justice system to create a powerful empire. With multiple award nominations for Best Fictional Novel and Best Debut Novel of 2025, Sackos is poised to become a leading voice in the genre.

Media Contact

James Sackos

Author

Prey Before Bed

Email: atthewheel250k@hotmail.com

Eldritch Publishing

Social Media:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Kirkus Reviews