Google integrates Opal vibe-coding tool into Gemini for custom app creation

Google has integrated its vibe-coding tool Opal into the Gemini web app, allowing users to build AI-powered mini apps directly inside Gemini. The company said the update lets users create custom applications, known as Gems, using natural language and visual tools without writing code.

Opal becomes part of the Gemini experience

Opal is now available through the Gems manager within the Gemini web app. The tool is designed to help users create mini apps or combine existing ones by describing what they want to build in plain language. Gemini then uses its underlying models to generate the application.

The integration means users no longer need to access Opal separately to start building apps. Instead, they can work entirely within Gemini on the web.

How Gems and Opal work together

Gems were introduced in 2024 as customized versions of Gemini built for specific tasks or scenarios. Google offers several pre-made Gems, including a learning coach, a brainstorming assistant, a career guide, a coding partner, and an editor.

Opal complements Gems by focusing on app creation. Inside Gemini, Opal provides a visual editor that shows the steps involved in building an application. Users can rearrange steps and link them together using the interface, without writing code.

Google said the visual editor also includes a new view that converts a user’s written prompt into a structured list of steps. This is intended to make it easier to understand how an app is built and how its components connect.

Advanced editing and reuse

For users who want more control, Google said they can move from Gemini to the Advanced Editor at opal.google.com. Mini apps created with Opal can be reused after they are built, allowing users to apply them again without starting from scratch.

Vibe-coding gains momentum

The approach, commonly referred to as vibe-coding, involves using AI systems to create software and applications. The practice has grown rapidly in popularity over the past few years.

The market includes tools from startups such as Lovable and Cursor, as well as offerings from AI developers including Anthropic and OpenAI. Other products are aimed more directly at consumers, such as those from AI-powered app-building startup Wabi.

Gemini’s web app is available at gemini.google.com.

