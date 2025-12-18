Mozilla names Anthony Enzor-DeMeo CEO as Firefox faces renewed browser competition

Mozilla has appointed Anthony Enzor-DeMeo as its chief executive, placing the former Firefox general manager at the helm as the browser maker adjusts to rapid changes in how people access the web. The appointment comes as established browsers face growing competition from rivals that are integrating AI directly into the browsing experience.

A browser market reshaped by AI

Web browsers are seeing renewed competition as artificial intelligence alters how users interact with online services. After more than a decade of market dominance by Firefox, Google Chrome, and Apple’s Safari, new challengers including Perplexity, Arc, OpenAI, and Opera are promoting browsers that integrate AI models and agents as a core feature.

These companies are positioning the browser as the first point of contact between users and AI systems, changing expectations around how information is searched, summarised, and acted upon.

Mozilla’s structure and recent challenges

Mozilla operates through multiple entities. The Mozilla Corporation develops Firefox and related technologies, while the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation oversees governance and sets policy for the organisation.

The company has faced internal pressure in recent years. Mozilla has undergone restructuring, laid off about 30% of its workforce last year, and discontinued its advocacy and global programmes.

Despite these challenges, Mozilla is signalling plans to reposition itself amid the changing browser landscape.

Plans for AI in Firefox

In a blog post announcing his appointment, Enzor-DeMeo said Mozilla will invest in AI and add AI features to Firefox. He also said the company intends to avoid alienating users who prefer Firefox for its limited use of AI.

According to Enzor-DeMeo, AI features will be optional across Firefox and other Mozilla products. He said users should be able to turn AI features off easily and understand how they work and what value they provide.

“AI should always be a choice — something people can easily turn off. People should know why a feature works the way it does and what value they get from it,” he wrote.

Revenue diversification and product expansion

Mozilla is also seeking to reduce its reliance on search revenue. A significant portion of its income comes from its agreement with Google, which pays to remain Firefox’s default search engine.

Enzor-DeMeo said Mozilla plans to diversify revenue and expand Firefox into what he described as a broader ecosystem of trusted software. Beyond Firefox, Mozilla develops the Thunderbird email client, offers a VPN product, and last year launched an AI-powered website creation tool aimed at small businesses.

Leadership background

Enzor-DeMeo takes over from interim chief executive Laura Chambers, who held the role for the past two years. Before becoming CEO, he served as general manager of Firefox.

His previous roles include product positions at Roofstock, Better, and Wayfair. The new appointment marks his first role leading the organisation.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

