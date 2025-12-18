Coursera to acquire Udemy in $2.5bn all-stock merger

Coursera and Udemy have agreed to a merger valued at about $2.5bn, combining two of the largest platforms in online education as they face slowing investor confidence and rapid changes driven by artificial intelligence. Coursera said it will acquire Udemy in an all-stock transaction, with the deal expected to close in the second half of next year, subject to regulatory approval and shareholder consent.

Deal structure and timing

Under the terms of the agreement, Coursera will buy Udemy entirely through a stock-based transaction. The companies said the merger is scheduled for completion in the latter half of next year, pending reviews by regulators and approval from shareholders of both firms.

The announcement brings together two companies that have grown into major players in consumer and enterprise-focused online learning over the past decade.

Market pressures on both companies

The deal comes during a period of pressure for both businesses. Coursera and Udemy each reported revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025, but their share prices declined during the same period. The performance suggested that investors remained cautious about the long-term outlook for online learning platforms.

In statements accompanying the announcement, the companies said the combined business would aim to reassure shareholders by pooling resources and capabilities to support near-term performance and longer-term growth.

Executive comments and strategic aims

Udemy chief executive Hugo Sarrazin said the merger is intended to create benefits for learners, enterprise customers, and instructors, while offering shareholders exposure to future gains from the combined company.

Sarrazin also said the deal would support faster development of AI-based products as demand grows for technology-driven learning tools.

Coursera chief executive Greg Hart said the companies see AI as a central factor reshaping job requirements across industries. He said organisations and individuals increasingly need platforms that can adapt quickly as skills evolve.

AI focus and recent product moves

The merger follows recent AI-related initiatives from both companies. Coursera has announced an integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT app ecosystem and a content partnership with Anthropic. Udemy, meanwhile, introduced a new AI-powered microlearning product earlier this week, offering shorter and more personalised lessons.

Both companies said the combined platform would be better positioned to address changes in the workplace linked to AI adoption. Job postings requiring AI skills have increased in recent years, and one survey cited by the companies found that one in three hiring managers would not consider candidates who lack those skills.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

