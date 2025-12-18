Meta tests limits on Facebook link posts tied to Meta Verified subscription

Meta is testing a change on Facebook that limits how many links some users can post unless they subscribe to Meta Verified, introducing a new restriction that could affect creators and brands who rely on outbound links to reach audiences. The company confirmed the experiment after users noticed new limits appearing on their accounts over the past week.

Details of the link posting test

The test limits users to posting two links unless they pay for a Meta Verified subscription, which starts at $14.99 per month. Social media strategist Matt Navarra first highlighted the change, sharing a screenshot that showed the restriction in effect.

According to the screenshot, users can still post affiliate links, add links in comments, and share links that point to content hosted on Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that the test applies to users operating in professional mode and to Facebook Pages. Professional mode allows individuals to convert personal profiles into creator profiles and makes their posts eligible for wider distribution.

A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company is running a limited test “to understand whether the ability to publish an increased volume of posts with links adds additional value for Meta Verified subscribers.”

Impact on creators and brands

The change would affect creators and brands that frequently share links to external sites, such as blogs, newsletters, or other platforms, as part of their posting strategy. Under the test, those users would either need to limit their link sharing, shift to posting content hosted on Meta’s own platforms, or pay for a Meta Verified subscription to continue posting more links.

Meta said publishers are not included in the current test. The company also said that links posted in comments are not subject to the limit.

Context from Meta’s transparency data

In its transparency report for the third quarter, Meta said more than 98% of feed views in the United States come from posts that do not include links. The report said posts with links accounted for about 1.9% of views, with most of those views coming from pages users already follow. Linked posts shared by friends and groups accounted for a smaller share.

The report also listed YouTube, TikTok, and GoFundMe as the most commonly shared external domains on Facebook.

Meta did not say whether these figures directly influenced the decision to test link limits.

Broader platform trends

The test follows broader shifts across social platforms around how links are treated. In recent years, networks such as X have experimented with reducing the visibility of posts that include external links, encouraging users to post content natively instead.

The move also comes as AI-driven search and summary tools have affected traffic patterns for publishers, adding to ongoing debate about the future of a link-based web and how platforms distribute attention.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

