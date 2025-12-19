Amazon Adds Alexa+ Greetings To Ring Doorbells For Automated Visitor Responses

Amazon is adding a new feature to Alexa+ that allows Ring doorbells to respond to visitors using conversational AI, enabling users to manage deliveries, decline sales interactions, and collect messages from friends or family when they are unavailable. The feature, called Greetings, uses visual cues from Ring cameras to determine how Alexa should respond at the door based on user-defined instructions.

How The Greetings Feature Works

Greetings relies on Ring’s ability to analyze video descriptions, including a visitor’s clothing, actions, and objects they are carrying. Based on this information, Alexa determines the likely purpose of the visit and responds accordingly. For example, when the system detects a person wearing a delivery uniform and holding a package, it can follow preset instructions for handling deliveries.

Amazon said the feature does not identify individuals by name or confirm who the person is. Instead, it determines who the primary subject in front of the camera appears to be and generates responses based on that assessment.

Delivery Management And Visitor Instructions

The feature introduces settings that allow users to specify where delivery drivers should leave packages. Users can also instruct Alexa to direct delivery workers to water or snacks placed outside the home.

If a delivery requires a signature, Alexa can ask the delivery person when they plan to return and relay that message back to the user. These interactions are designed to occur automatically when the user is busy or away.

Handling Sales And Service Visits

Greetings can also respond to sales representatives or service vendors. Users can set instructions such as asking Alexa to politely inform visitors that the household is not interested in sales or promotions. The response is delivered through the Ring doorbell without requiring the user to interact in real time.

Messages From Friends And Family

When friends or family members visit while the user is not available, Alexa can greet them and ask them to leave a message. This allows visitors to communicate their reason for stopping by without the homeowner needing to answer the door or be present.

Limitations And Risk Of Misidentification

Amazon acknowledged that the system may sometimes misinterpret situations. For example, if a friend who works in logistics visits while wearing a delivery uniform, the system could mistakenly treat them as a delivery driver and ask them to leave a package instead of offering to take a message.

The company said Greetings differs from Ring’s earlier facial recognition feature, Familiar Faces, which allows users to label and track up to 50 known individuals. Familiar Faces identifies labeled people in the Ring app’s timeline and notifications. Amazon stated that Greetings does not use facial recognition and does not identify specific individuals.

Availability And Device Support

Greetings is compatible with Ring Wired Doorbell Pro (3rd Gen) and Ring Wired Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen). The feature is available to users on the Ring Premium Plan who have video descriptions enabled.

Amazon said Greetings is rolling out to Alexa+ Early Access customers in the United States and Canada.

Featured image credits: Flickr

