LifeSprk LLC Announces Empowering HypnoBirthing and Postpartum Care Programs to Reclaim Birth and Healing Journeys

LifeSprk LLC, founded by Angella Kiwanuka-Boothe, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative HypnoBirthing childbirth education and postpartum care programs designed to support families on their unique birth journeys. Through the use of HypnoBirthing techniques, hypnosis, and somatic therapy, LifeSprk LLC empowers individuals and families to reclaim their birth experience and heal postpartum in a holistic, informed, and supportive environment.

Angella Kiwanuka-Boothe, a Gold-certified HypnoBirthing educator, Certified hypnotherapist, and Somatic Practitioner, brings over 10 years of healthcare experience to her clients. As a mother of four, including two natural home births free from anesthesia, Angella’s approach is deeply rooted in personal experience, empathy, and empowerment. Her mission is to help families of all dynamics experience childbirth and postpartum healing with confidence, peace, and understanding.

A Personal Journey to Empowerment and Healing

“Life is what you make it, and you birth how you live your life,” says Angella. This philosophy is at the core of LifeSprk LLC’s services, where families are encouraged to embrace their natural abilities for healing and birthing. Angella’s own experience with HypnoBirthing and somatic therapy during her pregnancies and postpartum period transformed her approach to birth and healing. She was able to manage gestational diabetes and achieve the birth plans she desired, and somatic therapy helped her overcome postpartum depression.

“Using hypnosis and somatic therapy, I was able to take control of my own health, my births, and my postpartum recovery,” she shares. “It is my mission to help others do the same, and empower them to take charge of their birth story.”

LifeSprk LLC is proud to offer programs that support psychological, physical, mental, and emotional well-being before, during, and after childbirth, for both the birthing person and their partner, regardless of family structure or dynamic. Whether in the comfort of a home, hospital, or birth center, Angella’s programs allow individuals to make informed decisions for their birth plans without external pressures.

Reclaim Your Birth Story with HypnoBirthing

HypnoBirthing childbirth education at LifeSprk LLC is rooted in the belief that birth is a natural, beautiful process that should be celebrated, not feared. By utilizing deep relaxation, visualization, and self-hypnosis techniques, Angella’s programs guide families through their pregnancy and birth experience with calmness and confidence.

“I have personally experienced HypnoBirthing twice, and I know firsthand how effective it can be,” Angella explains. “My goal is to provide families with the tools to navigate childbirth without fear, and to empower them to create the birth experience they desire.”

HypnoBirthing, as taught by LifeSprk LLC, also includes valuable tools for partner support, ensuring that birthing partners are well-prepared to be active and comforting participants in the birth process.

Postpartum Care: Overcoming Challenges Naturally

The journey doesn’t end with birth. LifeSprk LLC also offers comprehensive postpartum care to support families as they transition into the newborn stage. Postpartum depression, a challenge many new parents face, is an area where Angella’s expertise in somatic therapy and hypnosis shines. Through these modalities, individuals are supported in healing their body and mind, addressing trauma, anxiety, and emotional imbalances that may arise after childbirth.

“My own journey through postpartum depression was challenging, but somatic therapy helped me heal and regain my vitality,” Angella says. “I now offer these techniques to support others during one of the most transformative times of their lives.”

LifeSprk LLC’s postpartum support addresses emotional and mental health, focusing on rebalancing the nervous system, restoring confidence, and enhancing the connection between parents and their newborns.

What Makes LifeSprk LLC Different

LifeSprk LLC stands apart from other programs by offering a deeply personal, holistic, and inclusive approach to childbirth and postpartum care. Angella’s first-hand experience with HypnoBirthing and somatic therapy gives her unique insight into the challenges and rewards of the birth and postpartum process. Her approach not only addresses physical health but also emphasizes mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being, creating a truly balanced experience for the whole family.

With inclusive language and a focus on the individual needs of every family, LifeSprk LLC helps each person reclaim their birth story and healing journey, regardless of the circumstances surrounding their pregnancy or birth.

Recent Recognition: Best Holistic Women-Care Practitioner in New York of 2025

LifeSprk LLC has recently been awarded the prestigious title of Best Holistic Women-Care Practitioner in New York of 2025 by the Best of Best Reviews committee. This esteemed recognition highlights the company’s commitment to offering a comprehensive, integrative approach to women’s health, focusing on the emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being of families during pregnancy and postpartum recovery. The award acknowledges LifeSprk LLC’s distinctive ability to blend expert medical knowledge with a compassionate understanding of the mind-body connection, providing clients with the support they need to reclaim their birth stories and healing journeys.

Client Testimonials and Success Stories

The transformative work of LifeSprk LLC has already impacted many families. Testimonials from clients highlight the positive effects of HypnoBirthing and somatic therapy during both pregnancy and postpartum recovery. You can find reviews and feedback from LifeSprk LLC clients on platforms such as Google Reviews and Yelp .

Next Steps for Families Interested in LifeSprk LLC’s Programs

Families looking to embark on a transformative birth and postpartum experience are invited to explore LifeSprk LLC’s website and schedule a consultation. With personalized guidance and support, LifeSprk LLC ensures families are well-equipped for their pregnancy, birth, and postpartum journeys.

For more information, visit the official LifeSprk LLC website: www.lifesprkllc.com .

Media Contact

Angella Kiwanuka-Boothe

LifeSprk LLC

Email: customercare@lifesprkllc.com

