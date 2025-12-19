Task Monsters Announces Innovative DIY and DIFM Support App

Task Monsters™ Revolutionizes DIY and DIFM Support with On-Demand Expert Assistance

Task Monsters™, a mobile application designed to help individuals struggling with DIY (Do-It-Yourself) and DIFM (Do-It-For-Me) tasks, has officially launched in the United States. This app offers users an innovative solution to access instant, on-demand support through 10-minute video calls with subject matter experts (SMEs) and no subscription fees. The patent pending platform is designed to address the common challenges encountered during home improvement, auto maintenance, and other hands-on projects, where traditional resources such as online guides or artificial intelligence (AI) often fall short.

Founded by Joseph P. Lynott Sr., a veteran of the United States Air Force, Task Monsters™ is built on the belief that while AI can create new opportunities for DIY enthusiasts, there are still countless situations where human expertise is essential. With this understanding, Task Monsters™ provides a secure, reliable, and straightforward way to connect users with experienced DIYers in real time, allowing for immediate problem-solving and guidance.

Solving the Challenges of DIY and DIFM Projects

The decision to embark on a DIY project often comes with the expectation of saving money and learning new skills. However, many DIYers encounter unexpected roadblocks, whether due to a lack of experience or insufficient instructions. The same is true for DIFM consumers who need assistance but are unsure if they are being overcharged or given fair advice.

The new Task Monsters™ app bridges this gap by offering a unique combination of video consultations and DIY advice. Whether a user is tackling plumbing, electrical work, or fixing a car, they can now connect with a knowledgeable SME who can provide step-by-step assistance. Task Monsters™ helps users navigate complex tasks, negotiate fair prices with contractors, and avoid being overcharged for services they may not fully understand.

Key Features of Task Monsters™

Task Monsters™ offers several features that set it apart from traditional DIY resources and contractor services:

Instant Video Access: Users can initiate a 10-minute video chat with an SME on the specific task they need help with.

Home and Auto Support: The platform caters to both home improvement and auto maintenance needs, offering experience in plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, auto repairs, and more.

Affordable, Transparent Pricing: Unlike subscription-based services, Task Monsters™ offers flat-rate pricing for each session, ensuring users only pay for what they use.

Secure and Anonymous Service: The app ensures that all video consultations are recorded, secure, and that no identifying personal information, such as names or contact details, is shared during the interaction.

Addressing the DIY and DIFM Market’s Growth

The DIY and DIFM markets are thriving, with significant financial and demographic growth. In 2024, the U.S. saw over $450 billion spent on home improvement, and an estimated 36% of these projects were DIY. For DIYers, the appeal often lies in cost savings, with average DIY project costs around $2,700, compared to professional project costs averaging $8,100.

However, many DIYers encounter barriers that hinder their progress, such as complicated steps, lack of expertise, or unexpected problems that arise mid-project. Task Monsters™ offers a practical solution by providing a direct line to experienced DIYers who can guide users through these challenges, ensuring their projects stay on track and within budget.

A Veteran’s Vision: Joseph P. Lynott Sr.’s Story

Joseph P. Lynott Sr., the founder of Task Monsters™, knows firsthand the challenges of both DIY and DIFM projects. As a former avionics technician with the U.S. Air Force and a father of five, Lynott has encountered his own share of home improvement struggles. His training in electrical and mechanical systems, combined with his real-life experience as a DIYer, led him to create Task Monsters™.

“I have always been someone who needed help with a project or a paid service, and I’ve had the privilege of being able to turn to experts. Task Monsters™ was born out of the desire to make sure others have the same access to guidance when they get stuck during critical projects,” said Lynott. “We designed Task Monsters™ to be a tool that provides immediate backup, saving users time, money, and frustration.”

Empowering the Next Generation of DIYers

The app also caters to younger homeowners, who are more likely to take on DIY projects. According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, homeowners aged 25-29 undertake 53% of their home improvement projects themselves. Task Monsters™ helps these individuals by providing access to real-world expertise that goes beyond AI-driven solutions, giving them the confidence and support they need to succeed.

About Task Monsters™

Task Monsters™ is a mobile app developed by Life’s Little Help Desk LLC, a company founded by Joseph P. Lynott Sr. in 2022. Based in Pennsylvania, the company aims to bridge generational and skills gaps by connecting people with experienced DIYers to provide immediate assistance for home improvement and auto maintenance projects. With a focus on affordable, on-demand support, Task Monsters™ strives to make it easier for people to complete their projects successfully while avoiding common pitfalls.

The app is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. For more information, visit Task Monsters™ .

Media Contact

Joseph P. Lynott Sr.

Creator

Task Monsters™

Email: joelynottsr@gettaskmonsters.com

