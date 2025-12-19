Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management Partners With A Place in the Sun to Produce Free Webinar for Expats in Spain

Global financial advisory expatriate specialists, Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management, have worked with A Place in the Sun to create a new, free and informative webinar, available online now, focused on Financial Planning for Expats in Spain .

The webinar is readily accessible and includes links to additional downloadable resources, including guides to taxation and residency in Spain, as well as a contact form for expats who would like to submit any further questions to the wealth management professionals.

Topics Covered in Chase Buchanan’s Latest Online Webinar for Expats in Spain

This most recent video guide is part of a long-running series. The Chase Buchanan teams around the world share a huge amount of information, guidance, and insight through webinars, articles, and knowledge guides.

These resources are designed to improve education on expatriate financial management and ensure more expats are conscious of the common stumbling blocks those relocating overseas encounter.

Concentrating on Spain, which remains one of the most popular destinations for British nationals choosing to move abroad, the webinar is hosted by Liz Rowlinson, Property Journalist from A Place in the Sun, who interviews Steve Langford, specialist in cross-border financial planning and Nicole Sandler, based at Chase Buchanan’s Valencia office.

The panel progresses through numerous key areas expats should be familiar with, including:

Optimising timings for relocations and UK property sales from a tax perspective

Compliance with regulations in both the UK and Spain

Practicalities of applying for visas and becoming a Spanish tax resident

Ways to manage investments and other products during a relocation

Spanish succession taxes and contrasts with the UK inheritance tax system

Differences between taxation across the Spanish municipalities

Considerations for expats potentially planning to repatriate in the future

Running through several scenarios, the webinar also covers, in real-world, jargon-free terms, how to avoid problems, with actionable guidance on preventing surprise tax liabilities shortly after relocating.

Factors Behind Chase Buchanan’s Development of New Resources for British Nationals in Spain

Lee Eldridge, Group CEO and Head of Investment Advisory at Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management, says, ‘Knowledge really is power, and it’s vitally important that we continue to advocate for the value of professional, accurate and personalised advice, especially following significant tax reforms and changes to visa categories that can have marked impacts.

During the webinar, it was particularly great to hear from Paul and Vhari, who are clients based close to Malaga who have worked with Steve for some years. I’m grateful they took the time to contribute their thoughts about the difference financial advice can make, talking about the comfort of financial stability, knowing their futures are well looked after, and having confidence in their long-term plans.’

Another Chase Buchanan client, Trevor, was kind enough to share his experiences, having been living in Spain for around a year, and speaks about the process of researching and choosing a financial adviser, something we know will be incredibly useful for others at a similar point within their move.

It was great to listen to him describe his sense of support and the assurance of knowing that when inevitable problems arise, he can trust his adviser to act promptly.’

Alongside the interview and panel discussions, the webinar shares insight into how the financial landscape and tax framework operate in Spain, what goes into optimising a tax position, and the importance of structuring wealth and assets to ensure relocations are smooth and stress-free.

The webinar is designed to be equally useful for expats planning a move to Spain, working towards retirement, keen to manage investments and savings, or looking to lay the foundations for a comfortable, well-financed life abroad.

Additional Resources for Expats in Spain from Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management

For those keen to access more information, the links below the webinar video, published via the A Place in the Sun website, connect directly to two guides: The Expatriates Guide to Taxes in Spain and the Spain Residency Guide for Expats. These documents can also be downloaded from the Chase Buchanan website.

Further guidance is available through the company’s knowledge hub, including a Moving Abroad Checklist and a general Guide to Retiring in the EU.

Prospective clients are welcome to contact Chase Buchanan to arrange a complimentary financial review, as a starting point to accessing advisory assistance and creating tailored strategies specific to the individual or family.

