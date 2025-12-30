Ubisoft Shuts Down Rainbow Six Siege Servers After Breach Triggers Massive Credit Glitch

Ubisoft shut down servers for Rainbow Six Siege and rolled back player transactions after a widespread breach caused severe in-game disruptions, including players receiving billions of credits, ultra-rare weapon skins, and unexpected account bans or reversals.

Servers Taken Offline Following Player Reports

The issue surfaced on Saturday morning when Ubisoft said on X that it was aware of an incident affecting Rainbow Six Siege and was working on a fix. Within hours, servers were taken offline across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox after players reported extreme account inconsistencies. Screenshots and videos circulating among the community showed accounts with either zero or massive balances of R6 credits, inventories filled with rare skins, and sudden bans or unbans.

As of Sunday, December 28, Rainbow Six Siege’s official status page continued to list an “unplanned outage” for all platforms.

Transaction Rollback And Marketplace Closure

Later on Saturday afternoon, Ubisoft clarified on X that players would not be banned for spending credits obtained during the incident. The company said it would roll back all transactions beginning from 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, Ubisoft confirmed that the rollback process was underway. The company said extensive quality control checks were being carried out to ensure account integrity and verify that fixes were effective. It added that the situation was being handled with extreme care and that it could not guarantee a specific timeline for restoring service.

Partial Service Restoration Confirmed

Later on Sunday evening, Ubisoft said it had completed testing on an update and had begun reopening servers to players. The company confirmed that the transaction rollback had been completed, but said the in-game Marketplace would remain closed temporarily.

Ubisoft has not disclosed the underlying cause of the breach or whether any personal player data was affected. The company also did not provide further details on when full functionality, including the Marketplace, is expected to return.

