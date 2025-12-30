AI-Generated Video Floods YouTube Shorts As Slop Consumption Rises, Kapwing Finds

AI-generated video content is increasingly dominating YouTube Shorts, with a significant share classified as low-quality “AI slop,” as tools such as OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo lower the barrier to large-scale video creation, according to a new report from video-editing firm Kapwing.

AI Slop Becomes Visible On YouTube Shorts

Kapwing said it created a new YouTube account to observe content without prior algorithmic influence and manually tracked videos encountered while scrolling through YouTube Shorts. Out of 500 videos reviewed, 104 were identified as AI-generated, representing 21% of the total sample.

Of those 500 videos, Kapwing classified 165, or 33%, as “brainrot,” which the company defines as nonsensical, low-quality video content that creates the effect of corroding a viewer’s mental or intellectual state while watching. The firm said many of these videos were both AI-generated and optimized for rapid engagement rather than substance.

Geographic Patterns In Slop Consumption

Kapwing also analyzed the top 100 trending YouTube channels in selected countries and identified those it categorized as slop-focused.

South Korea ranked first, with its top slop channels accumulating roughly 8.25 billion views. Kapwing noted that South Korea has among the highest rates of social media and smartphone usage globally. One channel, Three Minutes Wisdom, which features photorealistic-style footage depicting wild animals being defeated by household pets, accounted for 2.02 billion views alone.

Pakistan ranked second, with leading slop channels generating a combined 5.34 billion views. The United States placed third, with its top slop channels reaching 3.39 billion views.

Revenue And Visibility In The US Market

Kapwing identified the top slop channel in the US as the Spanish-language Cuentos Facientes. The channel accumulated 1.28 billion views and generated an estimated $2.66 million in earnings for its creators. Kapwing said the channel appears to be offline at the time of publication.

The report highlights how AI-generated content can achieve large-scale reach and monetization, even when production quality is low and creators have limited brand recognition.

Broader Spread Of AI-Generated Content Online

The report said YouTube is not the only platform affected. As of May 2025, AI-generated articles account for slightly more than 50% of all content published on the web.

Kapwing also cited workplace data showing that four in ten employees in the United States have received what it described as “workslop” over the past year. This refers to AI-generated work materials that appear polished but lack depth or usefulness. Sectors such as IT and consulting were identified as the most affected.

Platform Responses To AI Content Growth

Some platforms have begun taking steps to address the spread of AI-generated material. TikTok has introduced features to help users identify AI-generated content and reduce its appearance in personal feeds.

Kapwing’s findings suggest that while AI video tools are increasing creative output at scale, platforms face growing challenges in distinguishing between high-volume engagement and content quality.

Featured image credits: Roboflow Universe

