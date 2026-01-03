The Pilates Academy Announces Revolutionary Digital Training Platform for Global Pilates Instructors

The Pilates Academy Announces Revolutionary Digital Platform for Pilates Instructor Training

The Pilates Academy, a leading international education platform founded by Chen Leibovich, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking digital platform, designed to transform the way Pilates instructors are trained across the globe. This new initiative aims to make high-quality, accessible Pilates instructor education available to aspiring professionals in every corner of the world.

This innovative platform combines meticulously structured, self-paced programs with cutting-edge video tutorials and real-time online support, giving students the flexibility to learn at their own pace while receiving expert guidance throughout their journey. With courses in Mat, Reformer, Tower, Cadillac, Chair, and rehabilitation-focused Pilates, The Pilates Academy offers an all-encompassing training experience.

In addition to this exciting launch, The Pilates Academy is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Best Online Pilates Teacher Training Program in the U.S. of 2025 . This prestigious award was announced on BestofBestReview.com, a leading authority in the wellness education industry. The recognition reflects the academy’s dedication to providing world-class training that empowers students to succeed in the Pilates profession.

A Vision for Accessible, Global Pilates Education

Chen Leibovich, the founder of The Pilates Academy, has long believed that Pilates education should be accessible to all, regardless of location or time constraints. The new platform reflects this commitment, enabling anyone with an internet connection to access world-class Pilates instructor training.

“I am proud to introduce this digital platform, which allows students from all over the world to train at their own pace,” said Chen Leibovich. “With the flexibility and clarity we offer, our graduates will be empowered to build careers in movement and wellness with confidence.”

The new platform allows students to engage with Pilates education like never before. Students can now explore and master Pilates techniques from anywhere, ensuring a seamless learning experience. Each course is thoughtfully designed to cover essential skills, including anatomical understanding, movement science, and real-world teaching applications.

An Inclusive and Supportive Learning Environment

The Pilates Academy’s new platform stands out for its blend of professional knowledge and personalized support. The academy’s approach to instructor training places a premium on clarity, structure, and student engagement, ensuring each learner receives the guidance they need to succeed.

Beyond offering top-tier instructional content, The Pilates Academy also fosters a sense of community among students. Chen Leibovich emphasizes that the human element is essential in the digital learning process. “Our team of instructors is committed to providing not just education but mentorship, ensuring that every student feels valued and supported every step of the way,” she said.

Global Reach and Flexibility for Aspiring Pilates Instructors

With a rapidly growing global demand for Pilates instructors, The Pilates Academy’s new platform addresses this need by offering students an accessible and flexible training experience. The courses are designed to be self-paced, which means students can study and complete assignments according to their own schedules, no matter where they are located.

This level of flexibility is particularly valuable for busy individuals, including working professionals and parents, who may have difficulty attending traditional, in-person classes. The Pilates Academy’s global reach ensures that no matter the student’s location, they have access to the same high-quality education.

The platform is already making an impact, with thousands of students across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia training to become certified Pilates instructors.

About The Pilates Academy

The Pilates Academy is an international leader in Pilates instructor training, offering comprehensive online programs across all Pilates disciplines, including Mat, Reformer, Tower, Cadillac, Chair, and rehabilitation Pilates. Founded by Chen Leibovich, The Pilates Academy is committed to making professional Pilates education accessible and empowering instructors worldwide through its structured, detailed, and human-centered approach to teaching.

For more information, visit The Pilates Academy website .

Media Contact:

Chen Leibovich

Founder, The Pilates Academy

Email: chen@gopilatesacademy.com

Website: The Pilates Academy website

Instagram: @gopilatesacademy

TikTok: @gopilatesacademy

Facebook: The Pilates Academy

Wikegence: Chen Leibovich