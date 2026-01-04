PadsPass Takes Off as the App to Watch at LA PetConnect

PadsPass Makes a Strong Debut at LA PetConnect

The digital travel companion for pets, PadsPass, has made a powerful impact at the LA PetConnect conference, where it was recognized as the pet travel app to watch. The event, which took place this December in Los Angeles, served as a significant platform for companies in the pet travel and technology space to showcase new innovations, and PadsPass certainly stood out.

Fresh off its first month of generating revenue and launching its Android app, PadsPass quickly became the talk of the conference. The company held influential meetings with top figures in the pet industry, setting the stage for future partnerships. This momentum marks an exciting milestone for the company, which is pioneering a simple yet powerful solution for pet parents and veterinary teams.

“We are thrilled with the reception PadsPass has received from industry leaders,” said Lauren Anders Brown, Founder and CEO of PadsPass. “This event was an incredible opportunity to share our vision for making pet travel safer, simpler, and more humane. We’re eager to continue building relationships with partners who share our commitment to improving pet mobility and compliance.”

Recent Award Recognition: Best Pet Travel and ID App in Los Angeles (2025)

PadsPass recently earned the prestigious recognition of Best Pet Travel and ID App in Los Angeles of 2025 at the Evergreen Awards. This honor highlights the company’s commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and user-friendly solutions for pet parents and veterinary teams. Recognized for its seamless integration of a digital pet ID and Digital Pet Passport, PadsPass continues to set a new industry standard in pet mobility and travel documentation.

Breaking Barriers with the Digital Pet Passport

PadsPass is revolutionizing how pets travel and access care with its Digital Pet Passport. Designed for real-world use, this patent-pending technology helps pet parents and veterinary teams streamline the process of meeting travel and healthcare requirements. The app combines clarity and functionality, offering a digital pet ID and a verification tool called CheckPoint, which allows clinics to quickly confirm the required documentation.

The company’s innovative approach directly addresses the pain points that pet parents and veterinary staff experience when navigating confusing travel and border regulations. By making compliance more accessible, PadsPass reduces stress for both pet families and healthcare providers.

Gaining Recognition in the Pet Tech Space

PadsPass’s recent success at LA PetConnect is just the latest in a series of accomplishments. The company has already been recognized by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) for advancing pet well-being, and was named the Best Pet Tech Startup in Bermuda. The platform’s commitment to clinical rigor and usability has earned it a place as an industry leader at the intersection of animal health, technology, and modern mobility.

“PadsPass is not just another pet health app, it’s a game-changer for pet mobility,” Brown continued. “We’ve built an end-to-end solution for pet travel that is both simple and comprehensive. It’s an essential tool for the millions of pets that travel each year.”

A Bright Future Ahead

Looking ahead, PadsPass is focused on expanding its platform and building strategic partnerships with clinics and airlines to further streamline pet travel. The company is also working on future app updates to enhance the user experience. With a unique blend of industry expertise, innovative technology, and a user-centered approach, PadsPass is well-positioned to lead the next wave of change in the pet travel industry.

About PadsPass

PadsPass is the digital travel companion for pets and the people who love them. Founded by industry leaders in animal health, technology, and aviation, PadsPass offers a simple, trusted solution for pet parents and veterinary teams to store records, verify travel requirements, and ensure pets are prepared for flights, sailings, or relocations. The platform combines a digital pet ID with a Digital Pet Passport, helping families and veterinary teams move with confidence. PadsPass has received accolades such as Best Pet Tech Startup in Bermuda and recognition from HABRI for its contribution to pet well-being.

Media Contact

Heather Kent

PadsPass

Chief Brand Officer

Email: partnerships@padspass.com

Website

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook