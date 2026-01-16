DMR News

EverForward Launches Adaptive Trading Framework Led by Portfolio Manager Brian Ferdinand

Jan 16, 2026

New Framework Focuses on Opportunity Identification, Execution Precision, and Scalable Trading Systems

EverForward today announced the introduction of a new adaptive trading framework that defines how the firm identifies opportunities, constructs portfolios, and executes trades across changing market environments.

The framework is led by Portfolio Manager and Trader Brian Ferdinand, who oversees portfolio construction, active trading, and capital deployment at EverForward. The initiative formalizes how trading ideas move from signal identification to live execution, emphasizing clarity of strategy, execution precision, and scalability.

“This framework is about how we find opportunity and turn it into performance,” said Ferdinand. “It creates a consistent structure for how ideas are evaluated, how portfolios are built, and how trades are executed as markets evolve.”

The adaptive framework focuses on identifying asymmetric opportunities, aligning portfolio structure with market conditions, and maintaining disciplined execution in live trading environments. It also introduces continuous performance evaluation to ensure strategies remain aligned with long-term objectives.

“By defining how we trade, we’re building a foundation for consistency and scalability,” said a spokesperson for EverForward. “This framework ensures that our decision-making remains structured, accountable, and performance-driven.”

The new framework will guide EverForward’s trading operations across global liquid markets, reinforcing the firm’s focus on clarity of strategy, execution discipline, and long-term performance orientation.

About EverForward

EverForward is a trading firm focused on portfolio construction, active trading, and execution across liquid global markets. The firm emphasizes clarity of strategy and scalable trading frameworks designed for consistent performance.

info@everforwardtrading.com

Ethan Lin

