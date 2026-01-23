Ubisoft Cancels Six Games Including Prince Of Persia Remake In Major Reset

Ubisoft has cancelled six video games, including the long-delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, as part of what it described as a major operational reset aimed at restoring long-term growth.

The French publisher said it has also closed two studios, delayed seven titles, and will restructure parts of its organisation. The announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with Ubisoft shares falling 33% on Thursday morning.

Prince Of Persia Remake Scrapped

The cancellation of The Sands of Time remake has drawn particular attention, given the original 2003 release sold millions of copies and remains one of Ubisoft’s best-known titles.

Ubisoft has not named all of the cancelled projects. It said the six games include four unannounced titles, three of which were based on new intellectual property, as well as a mobile game.

The decision comes at a time when remakes and remasters have been performing strongly across the industry. New versions of titles such as Super Mario Galaxy, Oblivion, and Metal Gear Solid 3 found large audiences in 2025, making Ubisoft’s move to abandon a high-profile remake notable.

Studio Closures And Restructuring

As part of the reset, Ubisoft is closing its studios in Stockholm, Sweden, and Halifax, Canada, and restructuring three additional locations.

The Stockholm studio had been working on a new intellectual property, while Ubisoft Halifax focused on mobile titles linked to Assassin’s Creed. The closure of the Halifax studio had been announced earlier in January, the same week employees there formed a union.

Ubisoft chief executive Yves Guillemot said the decisions were difficult but necessary to build a more focused and sustainable organisation.

Shift Toward Lower Risk Franchises

Industry analysts say the changes reflect a broader effort by Ubisoft to reduce risk in an increasingly competitive market for blockbuster games.

Gaming analyst Piers Harding-Rolls said the cancellations suggest Ubisoft is prioritising established franchises over new intellectual property, citing the relative reliability of brands such as Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six.

Ubisoft previously cut 185 jobs across Europe in 2025. In the UK, it closed its Leamington office and restructured operations in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Rising Costs In Triple-A Development

Guillemot said the reset was driven in part by rising development costs and increasing competition in the triple-A segment, where games often take years to produce and require budgets in the hundreds of millions.

He pointed to industry-wide delays, including the postponement of Grand Theft Auto VI to November 2026, as evidence of mounting pressure on large studios.

Despite those challenges, Guillemot said successful blockbuster titles still offer greater financial potential than in previous cycles.

Focus On Open Worlds And Live Services

Following the reset, Ubisoft said it will concentrate on open-world adventure games and live-service titles designed to generate recurring revenue.

The company added that its subsidiary Vantage Studios, formed after a €1.25bn investment from Chinese technology group Tencent, will focus on turning Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six into annual brands generating more than $1bn in revenue each.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.