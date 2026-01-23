DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Business Europe Latest Newsbreak

Next Buys Russell & Bromley Brand After Chain Falls Into Administration

ByJolyen

Jan 23, 2026

Next Buys Russell & Bromley Brand After Chain Falls Into Administration

High street fashion group Next has bought shoe retailer Russell & Bromley out of administration in a £2.5m deal, securing the brand but leaving the future of most stores and staff uncertain.

Deal Secures Brand And Three Stores

Under the rescue agreement, Next will take ownership of the Russell & Bromley brand, acquire three of its 36 stores, and purchase selected stock for an additional £1.3m. The three stores are located in high-end shopping areas in Chelsea, Mayfair, and Kent.

The remaining stores will not be part of the acquisition.

Jobs And Stores Still At Risk

Administrators Interpath said they are assessing the future of the remaining 33 standalone stores and nine concession outlets, which together employ around 400 people. All stores not included in the sale will remain open for now while options are explored.

Russell & Bromley chief executive Andrew Bromley said the decision to sell the brand was difficult but represented the best chance of preserving its long-term future.

Longstanding Brand Hit By Retail Pressures

Founded around 150 years ago, Russell & Bromley has become the latest established retailer to struggle amid a challenging high street environment. The company has been loss-making in recent years, reflecting broader pressures facing bricks-and-mortar retailers.

It joins a growing list of chains entering administration, a process that often leads to brands being broken up and assets sold separately. The Original Factory Shop and accessories retailer Claire’s are currently undergoing administration, while around 1,000 jobs were lost when Bodycare collapsed last September. River Island has also announced store closures to avoid a wider collapse, following earlier high-profile failures such as Debenhams and Wilko.

Next Positions Itself As A Retail Rescuer

In a statement, Next said it had secured “the future of a much loved British footwear brand” and intends to provide operational stability and expertise to support Russell & Bromley’s next phase, returning the label to its focus on premium footwear and accessories.

Next has performed relatively strongly compared with many peers during recent retail turbulence and has experience acquiring distressed brands. Last year, it bought maternity fashion label Seraphine out of administration and previously expanded FatFace through its concession model after acquiring the brand.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Le Xiu Advances Bilingual Education Through Mixed-Methods Research on Online Learning and Generative AI Integration
Jan 24, 2026 Ethan Lin
OneSila Publishes Guide on Managing Magento Product Data at Scale
Jan 24, 2026 Ethan Lin
Remote-First Professional Services Firm Expands Digital Support for International Clients
Jan 24, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801