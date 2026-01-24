DMR News

OpenAI Adds Age Prediction Feature To Limit ChatGPT Access For Minors

Jan 24, 2026

OpenAI has added an age prediction feature to ChatGPT aimed at identifying underage users and automatically applying content restrictions, as scrutiny of AI tools and their effects on children continues to increase.

Feature Targets Underage Accounts

According to OpenAI, the new age prediction system uses an AI model to assess whether an account likely belongs to a minor. The company said in a blog post published Tuesday that the feature analyzes “behavioral and account-level signals” to determine a user’s age and apply safeguards when necessary.

Those signals include factors such as a user’s stated age, how long the account has existed, and patterns in when the account is typically active. If the system identifies an account as belonging to someone under the age of 18, ChatGPT automatically enforces stricter content filters.

Existing Criticism Over Youth Safety

OpenAI has faced growing criticism over the impact ChatGPT may have on young users. In recent years, several teen suicides have been linked to interactions with the chatbot. The company has also been criticized, alongside other AI developers, for allowing discussions of sexual topics with minors.

Last April, OpenAI addressed a software bug that allowed ChatGPT to generate erotic content for users under 18, drawing further attention to gaps in its child safety measures.

Added Layer To Existing Safeguards

The company said the age prediction feature builds on protections already in place. ChatGPT currently uses content filters designed to restrict conversations involving sexual material, violence, and other sensitive topics for underage users. When the new system flags an account as likely belonging to a minor, those filters are applied automatically.

OpenAI described the feature as part of its ongoing efforts to better detect and protect young users on the platform.

Process For Incorrect Age Classification

OpenAI acknowledged that the system could incorrectly identify some adult users as underage. In those cases, users can restore full access by verifying their age.

To do so, users are required to submit a selfie to Persona, OpenAI’s third-party identity verification partner, according to the company. Once verification is complete, the account can be reclassified as belonging to an adult user.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

