Netflix Plans Mobile App Redesign And Expands Short-Form Video Push

Netflix said it plans to redesign its mobile app and expand its short-form video features as it adapts to a viewing environment increasingly shaped by social-first platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Mobile Redesign Planned For 2026

During its fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Netflix said the redesigned mobile app is scheduled to launch later in 2026. Co-CEO Greg Peters said the update is intended to better support the company’s business expansion over the next decade.

Peters said the redesign will serve as a foundation for ongoing experimentation, allowing Netflix to test and adjust new features over time as user behavior evolves.

Vertical Video Feeds At The Center

A key part of the redesign is deeper integration of vertical video feeds. Netflix has been testing this format since May, showing short clips from its shows and films in a scrolling feed similar to formats popularized by TikTok and Instagram Reels.

During the earnings call, Peters said the company could expand these feeds to include clips tied to new content formats, including video podcasts. He said the goal is to use swipeable short-form clips to capture user attention and increase time spent in the app.

Push Into Video Podcasts

Netflix is also expanding into video podcasts, an area long dominated by YouTube. This week, the company released its first original video podcasts, including shows hosted by figures such as Pete Davidson and Michael Irvin.

In addition to original productions, Netflix has partnered with established podcast companies to bring existing video podcast libraries to the platform. Those partnerships include agreements with Spotify and iHeartMedia.

Discovery Focus And Platform Positioning

Executives said the changes are aimed at improving content discovery and daily engagement, particularly on mobile devices. Netflix has described the effort as experimentation rather than an attempt to replicate social media platforms.

Speaking previously at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 event, Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone said the company is not trying to become TikTok, but is focused on strengthening entertainment discovery through mobile-first features.

Competitive Landscape And Industry Shifts

During the earnings call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said streaming services are now competing with the broader entertainment industry rather than only with one another. He said competition now spans creators, consumer attention, advertising, and subscription spending.

Sarandos said viewing habits have changed, noting that major events such as the Oscars and NFL games now appear on platforms like YouTube, while technology companies and social platforms are increasingly competing for major entertainment awards.

He also referenced Netflix’s recent adjustments to its theatrical release approach as the company prepares to acquire Warner Bros., signaling greater openness to hybrid distribution models.

Financial Performance Context

Netflix reported $45.2 billion in revenue for 2025, with advertising revenue exceeding $1.5 billion. The company also said it surpassed 325 million paid subscriptions in the fourth quarter.

Featured image credits: Pixahive

