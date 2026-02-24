Yasaman Saeedasr Chosen for SuperLawyers 2026

Yasaman Saeedasr, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at New Family Law Group , has just been selected as a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star, an accolade that seeks to recognize extraordinary career attorneys, noting them for their professional achievements and recognition by their peers.

As a Denver-based family law firm, helping clients in cases such as divorce, child custody, prenuptial & postnupital agreements, and spousal support, the team at Nexus Family Law is proud of Saeedasr’s latest achievement. It serves to cement their commitment to offering accessible and high-quality family law services throughout the state, providing compassionate guidance and reliable representation for all clients.

Super Lawyers is a respected legal rating service that identifies the top attorneys across the United States. Its multistep selection process includes peer nominations, independent research, and deep evaluations to find the best in the field. The Rising Stars designation, in particular, is reserved for only 2.5% of the attorneys in each state, designated to those who reach notable success and show real promise in their given practice area.

Saeedasr’s inclusion on the 2026 Rising Stars list stands as a testament to her hard work in family law and her commitment to delivering compassionate, effective legal representation. Since being licensed to practice in Colorado in 2018, Yasaman has built a strong reputation for excellence in family law issues, helping clients see the resolutions that they deserve.

Having co-founded Nexus Family law alongside her partner, Elizabeth Gregory, Saeedsar leads the first in its aim to provide accessible and high-quality legal services that are specifically suited to the unique needs of families and individuals throughout the state of Colodrao. As such, the firm offers an extensive range of services, including full legal representation to unbundled individual services, making sure that clients get the level of support and advocacy that they need.

Saeedasr’s professional journey has included experience in both family law and insurance defense, as well as service as a Judicial Fellow. Her academic achievements include a Master of Law (LL.M) in International Law from Robert H. McKinney School of Law, in addition to both a Juris Doctorate (JD) and Master of Law (LL.M) in International Business Transaction Law from the University of Denver.

As Nexus Family Law Group continues to grow in its local impact through compassionate counsel and personalized support, they look to Saeedasr’s Rising Star recognition as a further emphasis on the benefits of its commitment to excellence and leadership in the legal community.

For more information about Nexus Family Law, use the contact details below: