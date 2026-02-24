Clockchain Opens Public Testnet, Introducing a New Blockchain-Based Global Time Standard

In a digital economy where milliseconds determine financial outcomes and automated systems execute across global jurisdictions, reliable time has become critical infrastructure. Clockchain today announced the public launch of its testnet, introducing a cryptographically verifiable blockchain time standard designed for decentralized finance, traditional finance, AI systems, and robotics.

With the opening of its testnet to the public, Clockchain now offers decentralized timestamping, smart contract scheduling, and a timestamp API offering verifiable proof of time. The public unveiling of Clockchain core services marks a major milestone in the network’s readiness for global deployment.

All three services are powered by Clockchain’s patented technology, which aggregates multiple independent global time sources and anchors a synchronized timestamp on chain every second via decentralized consensus. Unlike conventional blockchain timestamps that rely on validator or miner-reported block times, Clockchain provides a new uniform time standard that facilitates interoperability between on-chain, off-chain, real world, and digital world environments, enabling simple reconciliation.

The three publicly available services are:

Data Logging and Authentication – This service enables users to log and timestamp data every second on the Clockchain Network. It is a simple, decentralized, and cost-effective solution that offers immediate digital asset authentication from any device, anywhere in the world. Smart Contract Scheduling and Execution – Clockchain enables users to schedule and execute critical operations using verifiable blockchain time. This chain-agnostic smart contract scheduling system allows global events to be coordinated and executed across multiple blockchains with deterministic timing. Clockchain’s UTC-aligned blockchain clock already integrates with Ethereum and Polygon and will soon include additional smart contract platforms. Clockchain Timestamp API – The Clockchain Timestamp API provides enhanced security over traditional timestamping protocols. Unlike traditional timestamp formatting standards such as ISO 8601 or RFC 3339 — which rely on centralized system clocks — Clockchain timestamps are cryptographically signed and independently auditable. The API provides accurate, secure, and verifiable timestamping across all platforms and ecosystems.

These Clockchain services provide a verifiable proof-of-time for any industry or enterprise that requires measurable performance while maintaining transparency and the ability to demonstrate compliance. Clockchain timestamps can be used for legal documents and events, proof of provenance, and to prove chain of custody. The system provides a verifiable audit trail that can be independently validated across all platforms and ecosystems.

The Clockchain testnet has been operating privately for over a year and is now ready for its public debut. “Most blockchains rely on validator-reported timestamps that were never designed to function as a global time authority,” says Ken Yamada, Clockchain CEO. “Clockchain introduces a cryptographically verifiable reference layer that applications can anchor to when deterministic timing matters.”

Clockchain’s trustless time standard empowers digital infrastructure operators across DeFi, TradFi, AI, and robotics to transact using a unified temporal framework. By enabling real-time coordination, reconciliation, and cross-ecosystem reporting, Clockchain’s chain-agnostic blockchain clock enhances interoperability and unlocks new growth opportunities across industries.

Developers and enterprises can access the new Clockchain services through its website or by visiting directly at https://services.clockchain.network.

For more information about the Clockchain Network, media inquiries, investor inquiries, or to see the latest updates, please visit https://www.clockchain.network.

About Clockchain

Clockchain is a time-focused technology company registered in Neuchatel, Switzerland. Its mission is to create new standards for accuracy and security in timekeeping and timestamping. By leveraging the immutable nature of blockchain ledgers, Clockchain enables the secure authentication and verification of data, protecting against falsification and forgery. The Clockchain Network is fully operational, FINMA approved and supported by the Department of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Neuchâtel. A global mainnet launch and simultaneous token generation event are planned following the testnet phase.

