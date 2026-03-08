Netflix Acquires Ben Affleck’s AI Filmmaking Startup InterPositive

Netflix said Thursday it is acquiring InterPositive, a filmmaking technology company founded in 2022 by actor Ben Affleck, in a move that reflects the streaming platform’s continued development of artificial intelligence tools for film production.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. As part of the agreement, Affleck will join Netflix as a senior adviser.

The deal adds a technology company focused on post-production tools to Netflix’s broader effort to integrate artificial intelligence into filmmaking workflows. The company has already used generative AI in some of its original productions for special effects and has told investors it is “very well positioned to effectively leverage ongoing advances in AI.”

InterPositive Focuses On AI Tools For Post-Production

InterPositive develops AI systems designed to assist production teams during post-production rather than replace actors or generate synthetic performances.

Affleck said he began considering the influence of artificial intelligence on filmmaking in 2022 when establishing the company.

He said the aim was to develop technology that supports creative work while preserving human decision-making.

“I wanted to preserve what makes human storytelling human, which is judgement,” Affleck said in a statement, adding that the goal was to “protect the power of human creativity.”

The company’s technology analyzes footage from a production and helps editors make adjustments after filming has been completed.

According to Affleck, the system can assist with tasks such as fixing continuity problems, correcting lighting inconsistencies, and modifying environmental details within scenes.

“Intensive research and development led to our first model, trained to understand visual logic and editorial consistency, while preserving cinematic rules under real-world production challenges such as missing shots, background replacements or incorrect lighting,” Affleck said.

He added that the system includes safeguards intended to maintain creative control.

“We also built in restraints to protect creative intent, so the tools are designed for responsible exploration while keeping creative decisions in the hands of artists — and ensuring that the benefits of this technology flow directly back to the story they’re trying to tell,” he said.

Netflix Expands AI Capabilities For Production

Netflix executives said the acquisition reflects the company’s existing approach to artificial intelligence in film and television production.

“Our approach to AI has always been focused on meaningfully serving the needs of the creative community and our members,” said Elizabeth Stone, Netflix’s chief product and technology officer.

Stone said the InterPositive team shares the company’s view that technological development should support creative professionals.

“The InterPositive team is joining Netflix because of our shared belief that innovation should empower storytellers, not replace them,” she said.

Featured image credits: Flickr

