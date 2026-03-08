Match Group Eliminates COO Role As Hesam Hosseini Departs After 18 Years

Match Group said Thursday it is removing the chief operating officer position, a decision that will lead to the departure of longtime executive Hesam Hosseini after 18 years with the dating app company.

The change comes as the online dating sector faces declining engagement among younger users and signs of fatigue from existing app users.

Hosseini had served as Match Group’s chief operating officer since April 1, 2025. He was promoted to the role while continuing to lead Evergreen & Emerging Brands as chief executive.

Leadership Changes Under CEO Spencer Rascoff

Hosseini’s promotion last year followed a broader internal restructuring. The changes included the exit of Match Group President Gary Swidler and layoffs aimed at reducing operating costs.

The company said those workforce reductions were expected to save about $100 million annually.

The restructuring has taken place under Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff, the former Zillow co-founder who joined the company in February of the previous year.

Match Group did not announce additional leadership departures or layoffs alongside Thursday’s decision to eliminate the COO role.

A source familiar with the situation said Rascoff has been closely involved in the company’s operations and had previously discussed with Hosseini whether the COO role was necessary for the company’s current stage.

Hosseini Reflects On Nearly Two Decades At Match Group

In a LinkedIn post announcing his departure, Hosseini reflected on his tenure at the company.

He wrote that he had “a front row seat to seeing our category grow into the number one way people find meaningful connection,” adding that he remains confident in the direction the company is taking.

Rascoff responded publicly to Hosseini’s post.

“18 years is an extraordinary run, Hesam. Thank you for your leadership, steady hand and deep belief in this category and company,” Rascoff wrote.

“You helped take online dating from the margins to the mainstream and built teams and brands that will have a lasting impact. I’m personally grateful for your partnership.”

Employment Agreement And Compensation Details

Hosseini’s employment agreement included a base salary of $635,000 along with a discretionary cash bonus and additional benefits.

The contract was structured as a one-year agreement that would automatically renew on April 1, 2026 unless either side terminated it beforehand.

According to the source familiar with the matter, the agreement allowed both the company and Hosseini to reassess whether the COO role remained necessary after the first year.

At the review point, Hosseini chose to leave the position.

Financial Results And Industry Pressures

The leadership change comes shortly after Match Group reported its first-quarter earnings.

The company recorded revenue of $878 million and earnings per share of 83 cents. Both figures exceeded analyst expectations, which had forecast revenue of $871 million and earnings per share of 70 cents.

However, Match Group’s outlook for the full year fell below Wall Street projections.

The company expects annual revenue between $3.41 billion and $3.54 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $3.59 billion.

At the same time, the broader dating app market is facing changing user behavior. Some younger users, particularly in Generation Z, are showing less interest in traditional dating apps.

Tinder Prepares New AI Features And Product Event

Match Group said it plans to introduce additional artificial intelligence tools and features for its flagship app, Tinder.

The company is also preparing its first dedicated product event for Tinder later this month. During the event, the company plans to present upcoming features and outline future product development plans.

The presentation is intended to address investor concerns about the direction of the dating app market, where some users are choosing to step away from online platforms and pursue in-person social interactions instead.

Featured image credits: Flickr

