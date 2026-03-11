Protect My Data Reaches 1.5+ Million Data Points Removed To Combat Rising Identity Fraud

Protect My Data, a fast-growing digital privacy service dedicated to reducing personal data exposure online, has announced the removal of more than 1.5 million personal data points from data broker and people search websites. This underscores the company’s mission to combat rising identity fraud online.

With more people sharing personal data online, and more companies storing that data, their experts warn that individuals need to become more aware of how their information is collected and potentially exploited by cybercriminals.

Online identity theft is a digital crisis on a global scale, with over 10 billion personal records having been exposed due to data breaches alone since March 2020. In the US alone, identity fraud resulted in $43 billion in losses in 2024, and is becoming more prevalent with criminals using stolen data to open bank accounts, apply for credit, or impersonate victims for scams.

Many online users are unaware that their personal data may be listed in hundreds of online databases and people-search platforms, which tend to aggregate publicly available data to then sell to individuals or organisations. In many cases, this is done legally, but the level of exposure can make it easier for cybercriminals to locate and misuse this personal information, as well.

Protect My Data encourages online users to take action to reduce their risk, such as by using their services, which can help them remove their sensitive information from data broker websites. They use automated technology to identify where the individuals ‘personal data appears online, submitting removal requests directly on their behalf.

By continuously scanning hundreds of data broker sites and submitting removal requests constantly, Protect My Data can target information that may reappear in new databases or through public records. They also use encryption and secure infrastructure to safeguard the personal details they handle. To date, Protect My Data has helped more than 54,000 users reduce their digital footprint, covering over 300 data broker platforms worldwide with their automated monitoring system that scans these databases to ensure that previously removed information does not reappear in newly created listings.

Protect My Data emphasises that identity protection isn’t just about reacting more quickly to fraud when it’s discovered, but reducing the risk of fraud occurring in the first place by making personal information harder to find on the internet. Take back control of your personal information and reduce the risk of spam, scams, and identity theft.

