Rocky Mountain Towing & Recovery Expands 24/7 Heavy Duty Recovery Across Colorado During Winter Weather Alerts

Rocky Mountain Towing & Recovery ( https://rmheavytowing.com/ ) offers continued 24/7 heavy-duty towing and recovery support for fleets, owner-operators, and commercial drivers moving through metro Denver and the surrounding areas. The update comes as current winter conditions severely impact local freight routes, with mountain snow and high winds raising risks on I-70 and blow-over-prone stretches of I-80. In response, the company maintains 24/7 dispatch and field response to help move disabled commercial units off the roadway and to a safe location.

Winter Alerts Raise Risks on I-70 for Commercial Trucks

National Weather Service advisories in Colorado have flagged periods of impactful mountain weather along the Front Range and the I-70 corridor.

Those shifts hit big rigs hard: gusts push high-profile trailers, slick patches reduce braking and steering control, and a light or empty trailer can start to drift long before a driver feels it in the cab. “When conditions change fast, our priority is keeping drivers safe and freight moving,” a company spokesperson said.

24/7 Dispatch & Dedicated “Breakdown Concierge” Keep Response Organized

Rocky Mountain Towing & Recovery provides 24/7 heavy-duty towing and recovery with in-house dispatch and a single point of contact that the team calls a breakdown concierge. The concierge stays on the line, tracks the response, and keeps communication moving. During challenging winter conditions, this type of focused, heavy-towing support enables quick response times and minimizes risks to the driver, truck, and cargo.

Commercial Towing & Cargo Support That Cuts Downtime

The company supports commercial trucks, semi-trailers, and oversized equipment, as well as heavy-duty recovery and cargo support. Services include semi-truck towing, load shifts and load transfers, decking and undecking, mobile rotator support, and heavy equipment hauling. “We are industry professionals serving other industry professionals,” the spokesperson said, pointing to its support for trucking, construction, and local businesses during challenging winter weather.

Key Advantages for Fleets and Owner-Operators

One point of contact from the first call on through the breakdown concierge model

Local corridor knowledge across Denver-area routes and common trouble spots

Convenient locations positioned near major truck traffic and interchange access

Clear communication during towing and recovery, so updates stay consistent

Service Centers and Contact

Brighton : 10371 E. 106th Ave., Brighton, CO 80601

: 10371 E. 106th Ave., Brighton, CO 80601 Denver : 6135 Lipan St., Ste 206, Denver, CO 80221

: 6135 Lipan St., Ste 206, Denver, CO 80221 Phone: (720) 370-5363

About Rocky Mountain Towing & Recovery

Rocky Mountain Towing & Recovery provides heavy-duty towing, recovery, and cargo support for commercial vehicles. The company has served the region for over 25 years, providing commercial customers with a broad set of services through a single team, and supporting independent owner-operators and fleet management providers to reduce downtime.