Rocky Mountain Towing & Recovery Expands 24/7 Heavy Duty Recovery Across Colorado During Winter Weather Alerts

Rocky Mountain Towing & Recovery (https://rmheavytowing.com/) offers continued 24/7 heavy-duty towing and recovery support for fleets, owner-operators, and commercial drivers moving through metro Denver and the surrounding areas. The update comes as current winter conditions severely impact local freight routes, with mountain snow and high winds raising risks on I-70 and blow-over-prone stretches of I-80. In response, the company maintains 24/7 dispatch and field response to help move disabled commercial units off the roadway and to a safe location.
Winter Alerts Raise Risks on I-70 for Commercial Trucks
National Weather Service advisories in Colorado have flagged periods of impactful mountain weather along the Front Range and the I-70 corridor.
Those shifts hit big rigs hard: gusts push high-profile trailers, slick patches reduce braking and steering control, and a light or empty trailer can start to drift long before a driver feels it in the cab. “When conditions change fast, our priority is keeping drivers safe and freight moving,” a company spokesperson said.
24/7 Dispatch & Dedicated “Breakdown Concierge” Keep Response Organized
Rocky Mountain Towing & Recovery provides 24/7 heavy-duty towing and recovery with in-house dispatch and a single point of contact that the team calls a breakdown concierge. The concierge stays on the line, tracks the response, and keeps communication moving. During challenging winter conditions, this type of focused, heavy-towing support enables quick response times and minimizes risks to the driver, truck, and cargo.
Commercial Towing & Cargo Support That Cuts Downtime
The company supports commercial trucks, semi-trailers, and oversized equipment, as well as heavy-duty recovery and cargo support. Services include semi-truck towing, load shifts and load transfers, decking and undecking, mobile rotator support, and heavy equipment hauling. “We are industry professionals serving other industry professionals,” the spokesperson said, pointing to its support for trucking, construction, and local businesses during challenging winter weather.
Key Advantages for Fleets and Owner-Operators
- One point of contact from the first call on through the breakdown concierge model
- Local corridor knowledge across Denver-area routes and common trouble spots
- Convenient locations positioned near major truck traffic and interchange access
- Clear communication during towing and recovery, so updates stay consistent
Service Centers and Contact
- Brighton: 10371 E. 106th Ave., Brighton, CO 80601
- Denver: 6135 Lipan St., Ste 206, Denver, CO 80221
- Phone: (720) 370-5363
About Rocky Mountain Towing & Recovery
Rocky Mountain Towing & Recovery provides heavy-duty towing, recovery, and cargo support for commercial vehicles. The company has served the region for over 25 years, providing commercial customers with a broad set of services through a single team, and supporting independent owner-operators and fleet management providers to reduce downtime.