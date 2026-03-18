Geli Announces Revolutionary Mattress Technology to Combat Insomnia Crisis

Geli’s Patented Mattress Technology Revolutionizes Sleep Quality

In a bold move to redefine the mattress industry, Geli, a sleep science company co-founded by Dr. Tara Youngblood and Todd Youngblood, has introduced a groundbreaking innovation in sleep technology. With decades of experience in sleep science and technology, Geli’s team is addressing a critical yet often overlooked issue: the fundamental flaw in the mattresses that millions of people rely on for rest.

The Geli mattresses utilize a patented gel-based technology, creating a sleep surface that goes beyond typical comfort features. This gel system provides clinically verified pressure relief, promoting optimal recovery during sleep, a concept the company refers to as “Foundation First.” As part of its broader mission, Geli is set to challenge the industry’s reliance on foam and springs, advocating for a scientifically optimized mattress that works in harmony with the body’s natural processes.

Addressing the Growing Epidemic of Insomnia

Dr. Tara Youngblood, a renowned physicist and sleep scientist, is uniquely positioned to address the global sleep crisis. After battling insomnia herself following personal loss, Dr. Youngblood channeled her frustration into over 10,000 hours of research. Her studies led her to understand that the human body’s core recovery during sleep is driven not only by temperature regulation but also by reducing pressure points that hinder restorative rest. This discovery laid the foundation for Geli’s technology.

“In my research, I discovered that pressure relief and cooling are the two most critical components for restorative sleep,” Dr. Youngblood said. “Yet, most traditional mattresses, especially memory foam, were doing the exact opposite, they were trapping heat and creating pressure points. This was the core problem, and that’s where we decided to innovate.”

Geli’s mattresses, including the flagship Geli Sova and the premium Geli Essentia, feature a system of gel-filled tubes designed to provide dynamic support while also passively cooling the body during sleep. Independent testing by XSensor®, a leading pressure mapping technology provider, verified that Geli’s system provides 49% more pressure relief than competing mattresses, significantly improving comfort and recovery.

The Science Behind Geli’s Innovation

Unlike traditional foam or spring-based mattresses, which rely on static materials to provide support, Geli’s unique approach uses water-activated, non-toxic polymer beads that form the core of the mattress. These beads contain more gel than typical “gel-infused” foam mattresses, offering fluid-like support without the disadvantages of waterbeds, such as leaks or excessive motion.

The result is a mattress surface that actively absorbs and dissipates body heat without the use of electronics or complex systems. This passive cooling mechanism helps users maintain the optimal temperature for sleep, supporting the body’s natural cooling processes that trigger restful slumber.

“We’ve designed a mattress that truly works with human biology,” Dr. Youngblood explained. “We are solving the foundation, not just adding more sensors or features like some of the ‘smart beds’ out there. Our solution doesn’t require an app to show that it’s working, what we do works because the body naturally responds to it.”

Geli’s Movement: Reclaiming the Foundations of Sleep

The introduction of Geli’s technology also marks a return to the principles of sleep that were once embodied by the waterbed. The mattress industry’s shift to memory foam in the 1990s led to an era of heat retention and discomfort, making sleep quality harder to achieve. Todd Youngblood, Geli’s co-founder, is personally familiar with the impact of this shift, as his uncle, Charles Hall, invented the modern waterbed.

“My uncle’s invention of the waterbed in 1968 understood the importance of cooling and pressure relief,” Todd Youngblood said. “But over time, the mattress industry deviated from this principle. With Geli, we are bringing back the foundational wisdom of the waterbed, but with advanced materials and technologies that deliver the same benefits without the drawbacks.”

Geli’s Product Ecosystem

The Geli product lineup is designed to cater to different sleep needs. The Geli Sova mattress offers a more affordable option for those seeking pressure relief and cooling, while the Geli Essentia mattress, in collaboration with Essentia, combines the patented Geli technology with organic latex foam for the highest standards of comfort and sustainability.

The Geli Pillow completes the sleep system, with its adjustable layers designed to suit individual preferences and provide optimal neck support.

Geli Earns Top Honors for Innovation in Sleep Technology: Best Mattress for Back Pain and Menopause of 2026

Geli has recently earned two prestigious awards, solidifying its position as a leader in the sleep technology industry. The company was named Best Mattress for Back Pain and Pressure Relief in the USA of 2026 by Best of Best Review, thanks to its patented gel technology that provides 49% more pressure relief than traditional foam mattresses. This breakthrough solution supports spinal alignment, offering exceptional comfort for those with chronic back pain. Additionally, Geli was recognized as the Best Mattress for Menopause in the USA of 2026 by Evergreen Awards, celebrating its innovative design that addresses the unique sleep challenges faced during menopause.

About Geli

Geli is a pioneering sleep science company founded by Dr. Tara Youngblood and Todd Youngblood, bringing over two decades of market-defining success in the sleep technology industry. The company’s innovative, patented gel-based technology addresses the critical needs of pressure relief and cooling, redefining the mattress as the true foundation of restorative sleep. With over 50 patents and an unwavering commitment to solving sleep-related issues, Geli is positioning itself as a leader in the future of sleep-driven health.

Media Contact:

Dr. Tara Youngblood

Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer, Inventor

Phone: +17046090037

Email: tara@gelisleep.com

Website: www.gelisleep.com

LinkedIn: Dr. Tara Youngblood

Facebook: GeliSleep

Instagram: @gelisleep