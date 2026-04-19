As the United States faces the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, with an estimated $80 trillion passing from Baby Boomers to heirs over the next two decades, asset protection is becoming a critical priority. Yet, many middle- and upper-middle-class families remain underprepared, relying on outdated estate planning tools that do not protect against long-term care costs, Medicaid estate recovery, and creditor threats.

Errol Devon, the founder of Legacy Professional Trustees, Inc., seeks to change this narrative by advocating for proactive, institutional-grade asset protection strategies.

Rising Costs of Long-Term Care: An Overlooked Risk

The costs of long-term care in the United States are rising at an alarming rate. With skilled nursing facilities often charging $10,000 or more per month, many families find themselves unprepared for the financial strain when they or their loved ones require extended care. Federal data suggests that nearly 70% of Americans over age 65 will require some form of long-term care during their lifetime.

When private funds are exhausted, Medicaid often becomes the payer of last resort. However, fewer families understand that federal law mandates Medicaid estate recovery programs in all 50 states. These programs allow the state to attempt to reclaim Medicaid expenditures by placing liens against the estates of deceased beneficiaries, often targeting the family home.

The impact is compounded by probate, which can erode wealth further with costs of 3% to 7% of the estate’s value, along with lengthy court proceedings and public disclosure.

“Most families don’t lose wealth in one dramatic event,” says Errol Devon. “They lose it slowly — through court fees, care costs, administrative friction, and structural oversights.”

The Misconception of Revocable Trusts as Protection

One of the most common misconceptions Devon seeks to address is the belief that having a revocable trust in place guarantees protection. While a revocable trust can help avoid probate, it does not protect against long-term care costs, creditor claims, or Medicaid estate recovery. Many families assume that simply having a trust is enough to safeguard their assets, but in today’s regulatory climate, this assumption is proving increasingly inadequate.

“Having a trust and being protected are not the same thing,” Devon points out. “Asset protection works best when it happens before exposure, not after a crisis.”

Devon’s approach centers on irrevocable trust planning and fiduciary frameworks, strategies traditionally associated with ultra-high-net-worth families. These structures are designed to provide robust protection from long-term care exposure, Medicaid recovery, and creditor risks, but Devon’s firm is committed to making these strategies accessible to business owners and legacy-minded families as well.

Recent Recognition: Errol Devon Named Best Irrevocable Trust & Asset Architecture Strategist of 2026

Errol Devon’s exceptional work in asset protection has recently earned him the prestigious title of Best Irrevocable Trust & Asset Architecture Strategist in the U.S. of 2026 by Best of Best Reviews. This honor recognizes Devon’s innovative approach to asset protection and legacy planning, which stands out in a field typically dominated by ultra-high-net-worth families. Through his forward-thinking strategies and commitment to education, Devon is reshaping how families approach wealth preservation, ensuring they are better equipped to navigate the complexities of long-term care, Medicaid estate recovery, and creditor threats.



Planning Ahead: Protecting Family Wealth Across Generations

The $80 trillion wealth transfer underway presents an unprecedented opportunity for families to protect and preserve their assets. However, it also highlights the need for structural planning to ensure that wealth is not eroded by rising healthcare costs, estate recovery efforts, and the probate system.

“The conversation in America is shifting from how to grow wealth to how to keep it,” says Devon. “For many families, especially those with business ownership or significant assets, it’s about planning ahead and ensuring their structures are durable, not just for today, but for the generations to come.”

Devon’s work focuses on creating systems that anticipate long-term care risks, tax inefficiencies, and creditor threats, rather than reacting to them after they occur. Through live educational sessions, private consultations, and published insights, Devon is helping families and business owners understand the importance of planning for asset protection before issues arise.

The Need for Structural Durability in Asset Protection

Most estate planning professionals focus on the documents, drafting revocable trusts, and other basic documents that address wealth transfer at death. However, Devon argues that true asset protection requires a more comprehensive approach.

“Documents don’t protect families,” he emphasizes. “Structure does.”

By focusing on how assets are titled, segregated, and governed, Devon’s firm helps clients create asset protection frameworks that endure long-term, without relying on crisis-driven planning. His approach is not about evading legal obligations but ensuring compliance and fiduciary responsibility through lawful, structured planning.

Why Legacy Professional Trustees Stands Out

What sets Legacy Professional Trustees apart is Devon’s commitment to education and awareness. Unlike many professionals who may use complex legal jargon to keep clients in the dark, Devon is known for his direct communication and clear explanations, especially around systemic risks. His goal is not just to provide a service but to empower families and business owners with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their future.

Devon’s focus on long-term structural durability is timely, as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, particularly with respect to Medicaid estate recovery and long-term care costs. By advising clients proactively, he is helping families avoid the predictable erosion of wealth caused by overlooked risks and inefficiencies.

About Legacy Professional Trustees, Inc.

Founded by Errol Devon, Legacy Professional Trustees, Inc. is a firm specializing in advanced trust structures and asset protection strategies for American families and business owners. With a focus on irrevocable trust planning and fiduciary frameworks, the firm provides institutional-grade legacy planning solutions designed to protect assets from long-term care costs, Medicaid estate recovery, and creditor threats. Devon’s mission is to educate families and business owners about the importance of proactive planning and structural durability, helping them preserve wealth across generations. For more information, visit their official website and company updates are available via Instagram . Direct inquiries may be sent to admin@legacyprofessionaltrustees.com .