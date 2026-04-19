Elegance Moves the World: LEPAS to Take the Global NEV Stage at Beijing Auto Show

On April 24, LEPAS, the all-new new energy brand under Chery Group, will make its debut at the Beijing Auto Show. Under the theme “Elegance Moves the World”， LEPAS will globally unveil its NEV strategy, alongside the world premiere of the LEPAS L6 EV and LEPAS L4 EV, marking a pivotal step in its global journey to become the preferred brand for elegant mobility life.

The global NEV market is undergoing a profound value reshaping. Over the past decade, competition has centered on technological breakthroughs and scale expansion. In the decade ahead, the focus will shift toward user experience and brand sophistication, as the industry transitions from quantitative growth to qualitative advancement. LEPAS emerges in response to this evolution, placing“elegance”at its core and offering global users a exquisite alternative in mobility.

At this year’s Beijing Auto Show, LEPAS will officially introduce its NEV strategy. Leveraging Chery Group’s global R&D system and the dedicated LEX intelligent new energy platform, the brand aims to cover multiple segments from compact to mid-to-large vehicles. Built upon three core pillars — Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space — LEPAS will establish differentiated competitiveness across its design language, battery-motor-electronic control systems, intelligent cockpit, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features, delivering a smooth, composed, and premium driving experience for global users.

As the first models under this strategy, the LEPAS L6 EV and LEPAS L4 EV will be presented together at Chery Group’s joint booth. The LEPAS L6 EV, a high-tech core SUV, is designed for high-frequency urban scenarios. Its low-slung, wide-body stance lowers visual center of gravity and conveys stronger body tension within its class. It will present with multiple intelligent driving assistance systems, including VPD and its high-tech features and smart configurations,are complemented byversatile, life-oriented interior space, precisely meeting the diverse mobility needs of families and urban professionals.

The LEPAS L4 EV is a fully electric SUV developed for lightweight urban mobility. With a highly distinctive design, agile yet stable handling, and an effortless range and charging experience, this model provides a compelling option within a lighter mobility segment. Together, the two models cater to different segments while jointly embodying LEPAS’s brand character of elegance, exquisiteness, and confidence.

From Beijing to the world, from debut to delivery, LEPAS is taking concrete steps to demonstrate that elegance is not merely a statement, but a new energy mobility experience that can be felt, validated, and chosen. On April 24, we warmly invite you to visit Chery Group’s booth to witness the global launch of LEPAS NEV Strategy.