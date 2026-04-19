LEPAS EV Models to Make its First Appearance at Beijing Auto Show

On April 24, the Beijing Auto Show will officially open. LEPAS, the all-new NEV brand under Chery Group, will make the World Premiere of its LEPAS L6 EV and LEPAS L4 EV, marking the first collective showcase of its NEV product lineup. With differentiated product positioning and leading technological capabilities, LEPAS is set to launch a strong NEV product offensive, fully embodying its vision as the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life.

As the debut of a globally NEV product lineup, the two all-electric models presented by LEPAS are both built on the LEX intelligent new energy platform. Centered on three core values — Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space — these models offer an elevated, all-scenario mobility experience that is easy to drive, intuitive to use, and enjoyable to own. LEPAS believes that true elegance is not merely about pushing performance to the extreme, but about delivering effortless composure without burden..

LEPAS L6 EV: The Urban Mainstay, Making High-Frequency Scenarios Effortless and Enjoyable

.The LEPAS L6 EV is a high-tech all-electric SUV designed for families and urban professionals. As the core model for high-frequency urban useage, it focuses on three key pillars: commanding design presence, intelligent user experience, and versatile, life-oriented interior space.

Design: Guided by Leopard Aesthetics, the LEPAS L6 EV features a low-slung, wide-body stance and signature “Hunting Eye” headlamps, delivering a lower visual center of gravity and a stronger sense of body tension within its class.

Intelligence: Equipped for the first time with VPD, H-NOA, Bosch IPB 2.0, and a Super AI Agent, it covers multiple driving, parking, and in-cabin scenarios — making operation more intuitive and driving easier.

Space: Through its cabin scenario system, the interior adapts to mood and usage, turning the vehicle from a mere tool into a seamless part of daily life, making every journey effortless and enjoyable.

LEPAS L4 EV: Class-defying agility, Delivering an Uncompromised Experience in a Lightweight Model

The LEPAS L4 EV is a fully electric SUV developed for lightweight urban mobility.

Design: With its dynamic “Hunting Motion” styling, contrasting body colors, and Leopard Shadow wheels, the vehicle stands out in urban environments with high visual recognition.

Driving Experience: The LEPAS L4 EV delivers a composed and confident driving experience, whether navigating city streets or cruising on highways. It is powered by a 160 kW electric motor and features a multi-link independent rear suspension, complemented by a globally tuned chassis, 21 ADAS features, and connected car technologies.

Range and charging: Offering around 500 km range paired with fast-charging capability, the LEPAS L4 EV meets practical needs of daily commuting and weekend trips — delivering a no-compromise experience within a lighter mobility choice.

Following the Beijing Auto Show, LEPAS will launch the LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving, conducting its first real-world test of the LEPAS L6 PHEV across all driving scenarios. Through comprehensive road-condition test drives, the brand will fully validate its core product performance.

At the same time, the 2026 Chery international Business Summit will be held in Wuhu. During the summit, LEPAS will host on-site driving experience sessions, giving global partners and media the opportunity to experience firsthand the elegant driving performance and technological strengths of its new energy vehicles. In addition, the upgraded LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House will officially open, showcasing the brand’s fully integrated ecosystem across the entire value chain — from products to services.