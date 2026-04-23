XEKOYA Launches XE100 Electric Dirt Bike to Revolutionize Off-Road Adventures

The company introduces the XE100 , designed to offer an eco-friendly, high-performance alternative for off-road enthusiasts. This launch signifies a major step forward in the electric dirt bike market.

XEKOYA, a leading name in the electric off-road vehicle industry, is excited to announce the launch of its XE100 Electric Dirt Bike, the latest addition to its growing range of innovative electric vehicles. Aimed at transforming the off-road adventure experience, the XE100 combines cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly features, and high-performance power to deliver an unmatched ride. This launch marks a significant leap forward in the electric dirt bike market, offering both casual riders and seasoned off-road enthusiasts a product that blends power, sustainability, and innovation.

Power and Performance: A True Off-Road Beast

The XE100 is designed to deliver exhilarating performance, whether navigating rugged mountain trails or speeding across dirt paths. At the heart of this powerful bike is a 5000W peak mid-drive motor, offering exceptional torque and acceleration. With a top speed of up to 50 mph (80 km/h), the XE100 ensures that riders experience a thrilling ride that matches the excitement of traditional gas-powered dirt bikes. Whether riders are racing across a dirt track or conquering steep hills, the XE100 provides the power needed to push boundaries.

Thanks to its 52V 30Ah Lithium-ion battery, the XE100 offers a range of up to 50 miles on a single charge, making it perfect for long rides through the wilderness. The bike’s ability to cover long distances ensures that adventurers can enjoy extended rides without worrying about running out of power. For those looking for a quick recharge, the bike’s 6-7 hour charging time is ideal for fast turnarounds, allowing riders to get back on the trails sooner.

In addition to its high-powered motor and long-lasting battery, the XE100’s 200 Nm peak torque ensures exceptional climbing ability, allowing riders to tackle steep inclines with ease. Whether riders are scaling rocky terrains or conquering dirt hills, the XE100’s 35-degree max climbing angle ensures that no challenge is too difficult.

User-Focused Design: Comfort, Customization, and Control

The XE100 is designed with a wide range of riders in mind, offering a customizable experience for both beginner and expert riders. The bike’s 3-speed ride mode allows users to choose the level of power and control they need, ensuring that riders of all experience levels can enjoy the bike’s capabilities. The zero-start feature means that riders can easily begin their ride with a smooth acceleration, eliminating the jerky startup that can often occur with less sophisticated bikes.

The LCD display provides riders with important data in real-time, including speed, battery life, and ride mode, ensuring that they have all the information they need to make the most of their adventure. The intuitive interface makes it easy to adjust settings on the fly and monitor performance throughout the ride.

The bike is designed to accommodate riders between 3.9 ft (1.2 m) and 5.8 ft (1.76 m) in height, making it suitable for a wide range of individuals. The seat height of 72 cm (28.4 inches) and the comfortable handlebar width of 73 cm (28.7 inches) provide an ergonomic and comfortable riding position for riders of various body types. Additionally, the XE100 is recommended for riders aged 13 to 50 years, ensuring a safe and enjoyable ride for both teens and adults alike.

A Sustainable Choice for Off-Road Enthusiasts

One of the key advantages of the XE100 is its eco-friendly design. Unlike traditional gas-powered dirt bikes, the XE100 runs on electricity, eliminating emissions and reducing the environmental impact of off-road riding. As more and more outdoor enthusiasts embrace sustainable practices, the XE100 provides an environmentally responsible alternative without compromising on performance.

The shift towards electric vehicles has been accelerating across all forms of transportation, and the XE100 is a key player in this movement within the off-road sector. By offering a high-performance electric dirt bike, XEKOYA is leading the charge in bringing clean, sustainable technology to the outdoor recreation market.

Why Choose the XE100?

The XE100 is not just another electric dirt bike – it’s an innovation that elevates the off-road riding experience. It offers a unique blend of power, sustainability, and performance that is unmatched in its category. Whether riders are a weekend warrior looking for an exciting ride or an experienced off-roader seeking a reliable, eco-friendly vehicle, the XE100 has been crafted to meet the demands of every rider.

For those looking to push their boundaries and explore the outdoors in a new, exciting way, the XE100 is the ultimate choice. With state-of-the-art technology, a sustainable design, and an incredible off-road performance, this electric dirt bike is set to redefine what it means to venture into the wild.

For more information about XEKOYA and the launch of the XE100, visit www.xekoya.com .

About XEKOYA

XEKOYA is a leading innovator in the electric vehicle market, focusing on high-performance e-bikes and off-road vehicles. Known for pushing the boundaries of design and sustainability, XEKOYA aims to revolutionize outdoor recreation with eco-friendly, efficient, and powerful electric bikes. With a strong commitment to reducing environmental impact while enhancing adventure experiences, XEKOYA continues to be at the forefront of the e-vehicle industry.

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