Exquisite Intelligence Empowering Mobility: LEPAS L6 PHEV Leads a New Era of Elegant Driving

When mobility goes beyond mere transportation, elegance and intelligence become the defining demands of a new era. Centered on Exquisite Intelligence, the LEPAS L6 PHEV integrates comfort-focused Exquisite Space, advanced Elegant Technology, and comprehensive safety to ensure every journey unfolds with composure and ease.

Life is dynamic and multifaceted, and the versatile spatial design of the LEPAS L6 PHEV accommodates every aspiration. Built on a class-leading 2700 mm wheelbase, it delivers a spacious cabin with 911 mm of rear legroom and 1832 mm of longitudinal seating space, ensuring comfort whether navigating the city or embarking on long-distance travel. A total of 39 thoughtfully designed storage spaces, complemented by a CNSL bridge-style console and a dedicated umbrella compartment, keep belongings neatly organized. The rear seats support a 40/60 split-fold with an industry-leading 7° flat-fold angle, effortlessly expanding into a large, level cargo area—capable of accommodating skis, folding bikes, or full camping gear without compromise.

Safety is the foundation of Elegant Driving. Developed in accordance with the 2026 E-NCAP five-star standards, the LEPAS L6 PHEV features a body structure composed of 73.77% high-strength steel, including 38.77% ultra-high-strength steel. Together with a high-safety all-aluminum front crash beam and multi-path collision protection design, as well as the globally debuted Bosch IPB 2.0 integrated brake-by-wire system, it forms a robust “cage-style” safety architecture. The vehicle is equipped with seven airbags (including a far-side airbag), providing up to 6 seconds of pressure retention after a collision, alongside an E-CALL emergency rescue system to deliver comprehensive passive protection. On the active safety front, features such as a 540° transparent view system, ICA integrated cruise assist, BSD blind spot detection, LDW lane departure warning, and RCTB/RCTA front and rear collision braking systems offer intelligent, all-scenario protection.

True intelligence seamlessly integrates into everyday life. The LEPAS L6 PHEV delivers a lifestyle-oriented, concierge-level experience, embedding comfort and convenience into every detail. Its elegant column shifter, paired with three driving modes, adapts effortlessly to urban commuting, highway cruising, and outdoor excursions. The intelligent health cockpit is equipped with an AQS air quality system, negative ion generator, and PM0.3 high-efficiency filtration, working in tandem with dual-zone climate control and seat ventilation, heating, and memory functions to maintain a consistently fresh and comfortable environment. A Sony 8-speaker audio system, combined with 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, further expands possibilities for camping and leisure, transforming mobility into a gateway for enriched living experiences.

Powering this “Life butler-level” experience is the L6 PHEV’s intelligent high-efficiency hybrid system— the LEPAS Super Hybrid.. Leveraging the stepless Super Hybrid DHT and a 44.5% ultra-high thermal efficiency engine, it achieves an optimal balance of performance, efficiency, and quiet refinement. With a WLTC fuel consumption as low as 4.99 L/100 km in charge-sustaining mode, it delivers both strong performance and exceptional energy efficiency, ensuring every journey is as efficient as it is composed, all rooted in Elegant Technology.

From daily urban commutes to far-reaching adventures, the LEPAS L6 PHEV achieves all-round upgrades in space, safety, technology and premium texture. It integrates sophistication and intelligence into every meticulous detail, fully showcasing the dynamic appeal of the brand’s Leopard Aesthetic and the poised style of Elegant Driving. Every journey becomes an elegant experience defined by refined quality.