BahamasMotorYachts, operated by DMA Yachting, reports a growing shift among high-end Bahamas yacht charter clients toward Abacos itineraries, as more affluent travelers compare the region’s shorter island hops, established marinas, and easier arrival options with the longer, more remote rhythm of the Exumas.

The Exumas remain the headline destination in the Bahamas yacht charter market, and BahamasMotorYachts continues to position them as the iconic route for guests seeking remote cays, off-grid beaches, and the classic seven-night trophy itinerary. At the same time, the company says more luxury clients are asking harder questions about practicality: how much can realistically be seen in four or five nights, how easily guests can reach the yacht, and whether the destination offers a stronger mix of refined shore experiences alongside time on the water.

For that segment of the market, Abacos yacht charters are gaining ground. The official Bahamas tourism website describes the Abacos as the boating capital of The Bahamas, with 17 marinas spread across the island chain, while Marsh Harbor serves as the commercial center with the larger of the region’s two international airports, full-service marinas, shops, cafes, restaurants, and other service amenities. BahamasMotorYachts says that combination is increasingly appealing to clients who want a luxury charter that feels smooth from arrival to disembarkation.

The contrast with the Exumas is not about quality but style. On its live Exumas yacht charter guide, BahamasMotorYachts still describes the Exumas as one of the most sought-after yacht charter destinations in the world and advises booking six to 12 months ahead for peak season. The company says that level of demand, combined with the Exumas’ more remote, less commercial character, keeps the route highly desirable for classic weeklong charters but can make it a less natural fit for clients booking later or traveling for a shorter duration.

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That pattern also surfaced in recent broker discussions reviewed by BahamasMotorYachts. Internal Bahamas market notes from February 2026 pointed to an influx of last-minute bookings and a growing number of yachts accepting short charters. In the same discussion, brokers shared a four-night Abacos yacht charter itinerary through Marsh Harbor, Green Turtle Bay, Great Guana Bay, Elbow Cay, and Little Harbor, while the Exumas discussion remained centered on a longer seven-night flow built around Staniel Cay, Warderick Wells, Shroud Cay, and Highbourne Cay.

“The Exumas are still the first place people ask for, but once you get into the details, a lot of clients realize the Abacos fit the trip better,” said William McNally, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting. “If they only have four or five nights, want an easier start, and still expect good marinas, proper beach bars, and a luxury feel ashore as well as on board, the Abacos are often the smarter call.”

BahamasMotorYachts adds that the Abacos also appeal to repeat Bahamas charter guests who already know the Exumas and want a different kind of luxury experience, one built around colonial harbor towns, boutique hotels, beach clubs, fishing, diving, and a calmer cay-to-cay pace. For clients comparing different styles of Bahamas motor yacht charter, that balance of easier logistics and strong shore life is becoming a bigger part of the decision. Looking ahead, the company expects interest in Great Abaco to keep building as large-scale marina development in the region adds even more visibility to the area’s high-end yachting profile.

About BahamasMotorYachts

BahamasMotorYachts is a DMA Yachting-operated luxury charter brand focused on crewed motor yacht, power catamaran, and superyacht charters throughout the Bahamas. The brand publishes destination guidance, itinerary planning resources, and yacht recommendations for clients seeking a high-end, fully crewed charter experience.