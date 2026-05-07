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Columbia Honda Earns Prestigious Honda President’s Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

ByEthan Lin

May 7, 2026

Columbia, Missouri – Columbia Honda has won the prestigious President’s Award from American Honda Motor Co., Inc. for operational excellence, including outstanding customer service. In an annual tradition dating back to 1995, Honda presents the President’s Award to top-ranking Honda dealerships throughout the country based on their achievement of excellence in all sales and service and other areas of operation. 

By exceeding the stringent requirements set forth in the President’s Award Program, Columbia Honda became one of only 10% of the 1,073 Honda dealers nationwide to achieve the honor. Columbia Honda has earned the Honda President’s Award 8 consecutive times. 

“The President’s Award is one of the highest distinctions in the Honda dealer network, recognizing dealerships that consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences and demonstrate excellence across all operations,” said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Earning this award positions Columbia Honda as a leader within the region and nationwide.”

“At Columbia Honda, we strive to deliver an unparalleled customer experience and understand that customers have many choices when purchasing their next vehicle,” said Danny Hammack, Managing Partner. “We’re grateful for the tireless dedication of the Columbia Honda team in elevating our dealership operations every day.”

About Columbia Honda

Columbia Honda proudly offers a full lineup of new Honda vehicles along with a wide selection of quality pre-owned models for drivers throughout Columbia and surrounding Mid-Missouri communities. Customers can explore popular Honda vehicles including the Honda Civic, Honda Accord, Honda CR-V, Honda HR-V, Honda Pilot, and Honda Prologue. Dedicated to customer satisfaction and quality service, Columbia Honda also provides expert Honda maintenance, genuine Honda parts, and a professional automotive experience built around transparency, convenience, and long-term customer relationships.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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